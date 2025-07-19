Callum Lang has reportedly been the subject of a £2m bid from Championship rivals Preston North End

Reports have emerged on Saturday morning that Pompey have rejected an approach for Fratton favourite Callum Lang.

According to Football League World, the Blues forward has been the subject of interest from Championship rivals Preston North End.

They claim the Deepdale side have lodged a £2m bid for the former Wigan Athletic player - yet it’s an offer which Pompey have reportedly rejected.

The Football League World report does not say if the Lilywhites will return with a better offer for te 26-year-old. Meanwhile, The News has not been able to confirm the validity of the report at this time.

Callum Lang a firm favourite among Fratton faithful

Lang - who has a year remaining on his current PO4 deal, with Pompey having the option of an aditional year - has proven a hugely popular player at Fratton Park following his move for an undisclosed fee from Wigan in January 2024.

The Liverpool-born ace, who operates mostly in the No10 role for John Mousinho’s side, burst onto the scene with a goal on his debut against Oxford United in January 2024 - 14 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

He then scored again on his full debut the very next game against Northampton and added another two goals over the remaining 10 games of the season as Pompey secured the League One title.

Lang increased his Blues impact and importance further on the club’s return to the Championship last season, scoring twice in the season opening draw at champions Leeds.

He was on an impressive 10 goals - which includes four against Coventry in December - and three assists when a hamstring injury picked up in mid-February ruled him out for 10 games as Pompey looked to secure their Championship status.

The Scouser returned to the fray against Watford on Easter Monday and was able to play in the Blues’ remaining two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull - by which time their second-tier status was secure.

Preston North End, on the other hand, had to rely on results on the final day of the campaign to secure their place in the Championship for another year.

Since then they’ve lost the services of striker Emil Riis, who joined Bristol City on a free transfer, but have secured the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison.

It’s understood they remain keen to bring in another forward this summer.

Lang missing from Pompey pre-seaso games to date

Alongside Colby Bishop, Lang is yet to feature for Pompey in pre-season, having picked up a slight hamstring injury.

Speaking from the Blues Slovakia training camp last week, Mousinho said: ‘Callum just felt his hamstring slightly last week, he’s absolutely fine, he will be back in training on Monday.

‘Colby took a knock, he’s got a nasty bruise on his ankle, so it’s just a contact injury. He will also be back in training next week.

‘They have trained in pre-season right up to the right day we came here. Both are fine.

‘They will definitely be available for the Crawley game.’

