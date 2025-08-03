The 2025-26 Championship may not have even started yet but fans are already hotly anticipating which clubs are set to go all the way and achieve promotion.

It is six days until Pompey are back in action, taking on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium next Saturday (9 August) and after a 16th-placed finish last season, the Fratton faithful will be hopeful John Mousinho’s squad can now start challenging further up the table.

Whether they are indeed able to battle it out for those play-off spots remains to be seen but, according to AI, we could very well see some surprising features higher up the table.

Based off collated data from news sites, betting sites and data analysis, this is how ChatGPT has predicted the final 2025-26 Championship table to look come next May...

1 . AI predicted Championship table Where John Mousinho's Pompey are predicted to finish in 2025/26 Championship table

2 . 24. West Bromwich Albion ChatGPT comments: Had a disastrous season prior; still rebuilding and likely to struggle

3 . 23. Charlton Athletic ChatGPT comments: Promoted via play-offs but lacks squad strength to sustain Championship status

4 . 22. Sheffield Wednesday ChatGPT comments: Ongoing off-field issues, deep financial troubles and squad instability