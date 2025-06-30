Pompey were keen to re-sign Rob Atkinson this summer following an outstanding loan spell last season. But the centre-back has since penned a new deal to remain at Bristol City.

Pompey face a huge defensive conundrum in the transfer window.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who has questioned whether the Blues will be looking to sign another centre-back this summer.

It comes after John Mousinho’s men suffered a major blow in their pursuit to re-sign Rob Atkinson in the window.

However, the centre-back penned fresh terms to remain with Bristol City until 2028 after productive chats with new Robins boss Gerhard Struber.

With a return to PO4 now seemingly unlikely for Atkinson, Pompey will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to add defensive reinforcements.

The Blues currently have six centre-back options, with the returning Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat joining Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy. Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre remain out-of-favour at Fratton Park, with their futures uncertain.

Although there are plenty of bodies to slot in at the heart of the defence, injuries at the back hampered Mousinho’s side last term.

While Pompey will be hoping for an injury-free campaign, there is a huge conundrum facing the head coach as to whether they add further cover this summer, according to Allen.

Pompey face defensive dilemma

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘What a professional. He (Rob Atkinson) was very honest and he said at the end of the season that he’s got a year left at Bristol City.

‘That wasn’t great stability for his family and that he would be open to staying at Pompey. But he needed to find out what was going on at Bristol City. Liam Manning was the manager at the time, he’d gone on loan to Pompey and then they lost in the play-offs. He was concerned where his future would lie.

‘As it progressed this summer, Bristol City decided they wanted to keep him and gave him a new long-term deal. Gerhard Struber - the new manager - came in and he spoke to him before signing. They said they wanted to keep him so unfortunately he’s staying there.

‘We’ll find out more details about how close Pompey were but Pompey weren’t quiet about wanting him. They were very open about it, they didn’t try and play it down. Rich Hughes and John Mousinho were adamant they wanted to add him to the squad.

‘There was always the concern about how many players Pompey have got in the centre-half position. They’ve got six contracted, which is too many as it is, let alone if you add Atkinson.

Pompey face a defensie dilemma. | Jason Brown

‘It remains to be seen what they do now, do they look to bring in a new centre-half. Two will probably go this summer you’d imagine in Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre and that leaves them four, which is a nice number.

‘They’ve all had injuries, though, so it’s a real fascinating part of the squad.

‘Shaughnessy and Poole finished the end of the season in the team and they also trained on the first day along with Hayden Matthews.

‘Ibane Bowat we don’t know anything about because he’s been injured so long but clearly Pompey rate him highly enough to pay a fee for him. Matthews is coming back too, who did very well. You’ve then got Towler who is out of the first-team frame and the same as McIntyre.’