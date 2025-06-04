All the latest Championship transfer developments as Pompey fans await first signing of summer window

Pompey fans have been waiting patiently for the Blues to show their hand in the transfer window.

There’s been some speculation who the Fratton Park side could bring in as part of their plans for next season’s Championship, with Reading’s Charlie Savage the latest player to be linked with a move to PO4.

Yet, at present, nothing concrete has been done as Pompey continue to bide their time in the transfer market.

While the Fratton faithful wait for the window to kick into gear, there’s plenty going on elsewhere for rival fans to get excited about.

Here’s the latest Championship transfer gossip and developments on day four of this summer’s first transfer window.

Bolton defender and one-time Kusini Yengi ‘sparring partner’ poised for Swansea move

Ricardo Santos - the highly-regarded Bolton centre-back Kusini Yengi famously tortured at Fratton Park in December 2023 - is poised to move to the Championship for the first time in his career.

After being told that his five-year stay at Wanderers would not be extended this summer, the 29-year-old is poised to complete a move to Swansea on a free transfer.

The Swans, under new boss Alan Sheehan, have already been busy this transfer window having already announced the signings of forward Bobby Wales and winger Zeidane Inoussa.

Now Santos is set to become their third new arrival as the Welsh side look to improve on last season’s 11th-place finish.

Santos, who was named in the League One team of the year on three occasions while at Bolton, made 207 appearances for the Trotters, scoring six goals.

He featured 25 times for Steven Schumacher’s side last term as they finished eighth, but played just once since mid-January due to a combination of injury issues and selection decisions.

It’s been reported that Swansea saw off competition from Derby and Sheffield Wednesday to land the 29-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with Cape Verde.

Birmingham win race for Brighton stopper

James Beadle, right, looks set to join Birmingham City this summer | Getty Images

Championship new-boys Birmingham City have reportedly won the race for in-demand Brighton keeper James Beadle.

According to our sister title Birmingham World, the 20-year-old will sign for the St Andrew’s outfit on loan following a successful similar arrangement with Sheffield Wednesday last term, where he kept nine clean sheets in 38 league appearances.

The former Oxford loanee is expected to compete with one-time Pompey stopper Ryan Allsop for the Blues No1 jersey next season.

It’s been reported that Birmingham saw off some serious competition to land the England under-21 international.

Liam Manning joins race for Harry Darling

Harry Darling looks poised to leave Swansea on a free transfer | Getty Images

Swansea defender Harry Darling has reportedly emerged as a target for Norwich City, following the Canaries’ appointment of Liam Manning as manager.

According to EFL Analysis, Manning has sanctioned a move for the 25-year-old, who looks poised to leave the Swans on a free transfer.

The Welsh outfit are keen to keep hold of the centre-back who has made 109 appearances for the club following his move from MK Dons in 2022.

Yet he looks destined to leave as a free agent, with Norwich joining Birmingham, Wrexham and Stoke in the race for his signature.

Manning - who approved Rob Atkinson’s loan move from Bristol City to Pompey in January - swapped Ashton Gate for Carrow Road on Tuesday.

The Blues retain an interest in Atkinson, yet any permanent move depended on where Manning saw him fit into his Ashton Gate plans for next season.