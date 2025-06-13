Pompey fans on social media have made their feelings clear on potentially signing John Swift this summer.

The News understands the former Reading and Chelsea man would welcome a return to Fratton Park following his release from West Brom at the end of the campaign.

A swathe of Championship clubs are pursuing the 29-year-old as well as a stack of sides in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

The Gosport-born talent has reportedly held meetings with two second-tier bosses, with his future likely to be resolved by the end of the month.

Swift’s three-year stay at The Hawthorns came to a close at the end of the season - departing alongside Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi.

The Baggies pushed the boat out to sign the midfielder, who spent one year in Pompey’s youth set-up, in 2022 and went onto score 18 goals and register 10 assists in 118 Championship appearances.

He offers plenty of versatility as well playing as a 10, on both flanks and also a progressive midfield pivot over the past campaign.

With Swift welcoming a return to Fratton Park this summer, that has sparked plenty of interest among supporters on social media, who love the idea of a move for the free agent.

Here are the best of the reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Pompey supporters deliver verdict on John Swift transfer stance

@higgins97103: This would be a decent signing but if it depends on finances potentially offered by others then it is not happening. 29. At least 2 decent seasons left if coached right.

@WILLYHAHN71: If this is a goer, then it would be good deal, regardless of his Pompey links, has the experience fans craved last season, could get 2/3 good years out of him. Has to be realistic of wages though.

@debojono: I’d have taken him regardless of the Pompey history, heaps of championship experience yes yes and yes.

@laming_ade: Would like this to happen… Good experienced operator in his position, with the added advantage of being a local boy who would love to come back like Pack and Ritchie… So motivation is there to do well and care about the club… Win win for me

@Michael60774449: Yeah like this. Experienced champ player.

@jordy_drapes: Quality player for this level. Feels like the exact type of signings we should be making at this stage.

John Swift. | Getty Images

@NoahPfc: Would love him here. Knows the area. Experienced Proven at this level. Probably the best in the league once upon a time. On a free can’t go wrong. Get him in.

@Willmott3Sam: As long as the wages are the right level for us then sign him up. Experienced players is exactly what we need.

@pfcdave1898: Get him in for sure!!

@AlfJohn2003: Apart from last season (hopefully a one off) he’s a very good player at this level, be very happy if we did sign him.

@JAudley89: Can play anywhere across the 3 behind a striker and as a CM, we should be all over this like the seagulls on a family picnic on Southsea common.

@HarvMarksy: Absolutely the sort of player we should be after, Pompey connection or not.

@HancockAnalysis: Grew up in the same area of Gosport as me, went to the same school as me, and would provide high quality depth especially to backup Callum Lang when he’s unavailable I like it.

@tylerporter15: This move makes too much sense, so I expect to see him sign for Watford or Wrexham.

