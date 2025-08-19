Pompey have added six new faces to the squad during the summer transfer window.

Tim Sherwood has praised Pompey’s transfer policy, insisting he is a firm believer of recruiting the right player for the right price.

The Blues have so far paid transfer fees for three of their six summer arrivals, with Adrian Segecic making the move in June for a nominal fee from Sydney FC, along with Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, who joined for undisclosed fees from MTK Budapest and IFK Varnamo.

John Swift sealed his return to Fratton Park on a free transfer, while Florian Bianchini and Minheyok Yang completed their respective loan switches from Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues’ football operations have, of course, changed their transfer policy in recent years, with Mousinho admitting earlier in the summer the club would find better value for money abroad.

While the likes of newly-promoted Wrexham, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic have all splashed the cash in the window, Pompey’s spending has been more conservative.

And Sherwood, who won the Division One title with the Blues in 2003 under Harry Redknapp, believes his former side’s recruitment is sustainable in order to keep them in the Championship.

But the 56-year-old is also adamant Mousinho’s men will have to spend money if they want to achieve a higher finish in the Championship.

The former midfielder told The News via BetBrain: ‘I can’t say Pompey will get promotion or be up there, but they consolidated last year and it was the best thing they could do.

‘They need to add, Mousinho has an opportunity to strengthen because everyone else seems to be adding.

‘I always say - and it doesn’t matter if it’s at Championship level, Premier League, League One or whatever - it doesn’t matter how much you spend, it’s about who you buy.

Tim Sherwood spent 18 months at Fratton Park. | Getty Images

‘Especially in the Championship, if you get the right loans and some young, hungry players dropping down from the top academies. As long as they’re coming down for the right reasons, you can pick up some gems.

‘I recognise how tough it is but that’s why I’ve never gone into management in that league. It’s a madhouse!

‘Then again, there are some really proven players out there. You know they’ve played in the Championship - especially experienced goalscorers at this level they’re everything. If you can put the ball in the net in the Championship you’ve got half a chance.

‘Players like that it is then worth spending the money. That player is normally someone who has played in the league and is acclimatised.

‘It’s a bit of both. When you spend more money it is for the right reasons and Pompey probably haven’t got that sort of money to go and do that.

‘They’re going to have to do it differently like they have been doing and get two or three and try their best.

‘It’s really important to do the due diligence on the player you bring in. You want to make sure they’re coming for the right reasons and they are the right player.’