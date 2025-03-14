John Mousinho will look to land lower league talent this summer as his Pompey squad evolution continues.

The Blues boss believes the lower echelons of English football still presents opportunities to land signings who can step up to the Championship, where his side are aiming to be operating next term.

But Mousinho has also detailed plans for his club to cast their net wide, in an effort to land talent from across the globe to and impact his team.

Pompey are expecting another busy summer of business on the recruitment front, though they aren’t anticipating it to reach the frenzied activity of the past couple of years with 14 new faces landed in 2023 and 2024.

It’s overseas where the Blues see the greater value, however, underlined by the fact they’ve looked abroad in the past for business.

The relaxed Home Office rules over bringing in overseas players has been fully utilised by Pompey, with Mousinho stating that will remain the case moving forward.

Video scouting presents the Blues with the opportunity to have eyes all over the world now, though the head coach stated what’s at home will not be overlooked.

Transfer targets across globe

Mousinho said: ‘Players can definitely step up (from League One and League Two).

‘You only have to look at the players we have in the building who’ve stepped up from League One. There’s definitely talent there.

‘The English market tends to be more expensive for whatever reason, it’s just a fact they are.

‘So it can be tempting to look at foreign markets when you get to the level of signing players who aren’t free transfers and taking players on permanents.

‘But certainly players from there means the players have the experience of playing in the English game and come with less of an adjustment period.

‘We’ll be active there, we’ll be active in League One and League Two.

