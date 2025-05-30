Former Pompey defender Joel Ward is leaving Crystal Palace after 13 years

Pompey should spend their money elsewhere rather than pursue a potential reunion with Joe Ward at Fratton Park.

That’s the honest verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who firmly disagrees with certain sections of the Blues fan base who would love to see the defender return to the club.

Emsworth-born Ward came through the ranks of Pompey and made 96 appearances for the club - including three in the Premier League - before joining Crystal Palace in a £400,000 deal ahead of the 2012-13 season.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the 35-year made 363 appearances for the Eagles over the next 13 years, establishing himself as a true club legend as he committed the best years of his playing career to the south London side.

However, just days before lifting the FA Cup at Wembley following his side’s victory over Manchester City earlier this month, it was announced that Ward would leave Selhurst Park upon the expiry of his contract in June.

At this stage, there’s no indication that the full-back will hang up his boots just yet and call time on his career. Instead, it’s anticipated that the former Blues youth-team player will extend his playing days into an 18th season and find new employers in order to continue his love affair with the game.

After seeing the likes of Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie return to Fratton Park in recent years, there’s some supporters who believe Pompey should replicate those moves and provide Ward with a route back home.

According to Allen, though, that’s not something he’d personally be in favour of.

Joel Ward - why a return to Pompey is not a good idea

Joel Ward in action for Pompey in 2003 | Getty Images

Explaining why in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News man said: ‘I don't get with the obsession of bringing back former players. No disrespect to former players, no disrespect for their ability. But what's he now? Is he 36?

‘Pompey have already got three right-backs. Again, if he's coming back from the Premier League, he'll be one of the bigger earners if he came back. I just don't understand it.

‘I know people say he's versatile, but they've got versatility. They've got Connor Ogilvie (who can play) left back, centre-half. They've got Regan Poole - centre-half, right back. They've got players. (Jordan) Williams has moved there, too They've got that versatility anyway, haven't they, with the players they've got.

‘For me, spend the money elsewhere. Spend a big wage for Pompey elsewhere in the squad to get better players. And again, I'm not having a pop at Joel Ward. He’s a great lad, done brilliantly himself. Wonderful moment (at Wembley a couple of weeks back). But I just don't get the obsession of trying to get former players back to Fratton Park.’

Pompey keeping tabs on Crystal Palace youngster

Crystal Palace's Pompey target Hindolo Mustapha. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

There’s no indication that Pompey are interested in a reunin with Ward this summer.

However, one Eagles player they have been linked with ahead of the transfer window opening is teenager Hindolo Mustapha.

The attacking midfielder has caught the Blues’ attentions this season following his impressive, consistent outings in Premier League 2.

Indeed, the 18-year-old completed the campaign with Palace’s under-21s with a record of 10 goals and seven assists from 23 league appearances.

Head coach John Mousinho has been spotting checking out the player himself in recent months as the Blues weigh up a loan offer for a player who was nominted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award.

