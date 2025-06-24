The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

After Pompey got their business underway last week with the arrival of Adrian Segecic, all eyes are on Fratton Park as to who will be the next summer signing.

It is unlikely Rob Atkinson will return to PO4 in the transfer window after he penned a new contract extension at Bristol City. With the centre-back heading into the final 12 months of his Ashton Gate deal, John Mousinho was keen to re-sign the 26-year-old.

But that is now off the cards, with Atkinson agreeing fresh terms to remain with the Robins until 2028.

Elsewhere, clubs across the Championship are continuing their summer business, while gossip and speculation over signings are rife.

Here are the latest headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

QPR pounce for Poku

QPR appear to have one the race to sign in-demand forward Kwame Poku.

Football Insider have reported the 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Loftus Road ahead of a free-transfer move from Peterborough United.

Scottish giants Rangers were hopeful of securing the winger this summer, with his Posh deal coming to a close this month.

There has been heavy interest in Poku during the close season, with Birmingham City reportedly keen to table a £30,000-a-week deal to secure his signature.

However, QPR now lead the race to sign the forward, who is travelling to west London this week to finalise a move.

The one-cap Ghana international netted 12 goals and amassed eight assists in League One last term as Darren Ferguson’s men finished an underwhelming 18th.

During a three-and-a-half-year stay at Peterborough, Poku was victorious in just one of his four outings against Pompey - coming in a 2-1 triumph in January 2023.

Saints brace for swoop

Southampton are bracing for interest in goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as per reports.

TalkSPORT have claimed the Saints are willing to sanction a loan exit for the England international this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

It has been suggested Rangers and Galatasaray are both interested in the 27-year-old, who is keen to retain top flight football next term.

Manchester United, West Ham and Newcastle United have all been tipped with a move for Ramsdale during the close season after it was revealed he had a £20m release clause in his deal if Southampton were relegated.

The former Arsenal and Bournemouth stopper made the £18m move from the Emirates Stadium 12 months ago and still has three-years remaining on his current terms at St Mary’s.

Ramsdale made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, with Pompey’s rivals winning just two games on their way to finishing bottom of the Premier League.

The Blues will lock horns with their bitter Hampshire neighbours next term ahead of the first south coast derby in six years.

Aaron Ramsdale. | Getty Images

Teams on Travis trail

Coventry City are the latest side to register an interest in Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis.

That’s according to Football League World, who have claimed the Sky Blues have joined Derby County and Wrexham in the hunt for the midfielder.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer - although Rovers have offered him fresh terms to remain in Lancashire.

His situation has alerted a number of Championship clubs, with Coventry the latest to keep tabs on his future.

Travis featured 40 times for Blackburn last term, which included an outing against Pompey in March.

