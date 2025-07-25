'Gonna be hungary to make his mark...what a signing': Portsmouth verdict after Mark Kosznovszky signing
Pompey’s transfer business is ramping up ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.
There are 15 days until the Blues kick-start the new season with a trip to Oxford United on August 9.
And there’ll be another new face in the squad for the Kassam Stadium curtain raiser, with John Mousinho’s men sealing their third signing of the summer.
Mark Kosznovszky’s long-awaited move to PO4 was announced on Friday afternoon, completing a switch from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has penned a three-year deal on the south coast and joins Adrian Segecic and John Swift in arriving through the doors at Fratton Park during the summer transfer window.
The Hungarian international has been capped 11 times for his country and featured 29 times for MTK last term.
The Blues reportedly had two bids rejected for Kosznovszky earlier in the close season before a fee was agreed last week. The midfielder travelled to England on Tuesday before completing a medical ahead of his move to bolster Mousinho’s engine room.
The former Parma talent joins Swift, Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell in Pompey’s ranks in the middle of the park following the departures of Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden at the end of last term.
Indeed, Kosznovszky’s signing has gone down well with the Fratton faithful on social media, who have given their reaction to his arrival on X.
Pompey verdict on Mark Kosznovszky signing
@HancockAnalysis: Really excited about this one, unique profile of player to us, and everyone loved a wildcard!
@LarderJoel: Oh my word he looks Hungary for some goals.
@PauliHale69: What a signing, well done Pompey and the Tornate team
@Will_Mason7: I’ll be lying if I said I know who is he. Or anything about him let’s have it Mark!!
@stucrow: This signing is an absolute nightmare for the people who have to do shirt-printing in the Pompey shop.
@Darryl3080446: Joining the Hungarian great Futacs and Gyepes to play for Pompey . Welcome mark.
@officialfournil: Very exciting profile to add to a midfield which was much in need of depth. Pompey paying fees like this, albeit nominal in Championship terms, but are the sort of deals that would’ve felt astronomical just a handful of years ago. Welcome Márk, can’t wait to see you in blue.
@The92Central: You just know he’s gonna be hungary to make his márk.
@JoeWood_7: I love that we've really leaned into the "market inefficiency" strategy. No old championship plodders, investments into potential and possibility.
@pfclowey: Think I’m just gonna call him mark to be honest.
