The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey are closing in on their second signing of the summer.

John Swift is set to become the latest addition to the squad after completing his medical over the weekend. The Blues have agreed a deal for the midfielder to return to Fratton Park, 19-years on from his release, aged 11.

John Mousinho’s men kick-start their pre-season friendlies this evening as they take on National League outfit Woking. A trip to Farnborough follows 24 hours later, before Pompey face League Two Crawley Town on Saturday.

With anticipation building ahead of the new season, which gets underway in less than a month’s time, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as clubs prepare for the opening day.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ Championship rivals.

Smith set for switch

Former Pompey striker Michael Smith is of interest to a number of EFL clubs this summer.

Our sister paper, The Star, have claimed the 33-year-old is a wanted figure, with a stack of clubs across the Football League keeping tabs on his current Hillsborough situation.

MK Dons are said to be strong admirers of the powerful forward, who have Smith’s former Rotherham United boss in charge. The League Two side have spent big during the window already by signing the likes of ex-Pompey winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Bolton Wanderers’ Aaron Collins.

Smith is also believed to be a long-term target of newly-promoted Wrexham, while League One side Blackpool have also been named in the report.

Despite financial difficulties with the Owls, the Blues’ 2016-17 League Two title winner had an option triggered on his Wednesday deal to remain with the club.

Some players, coaches and non-playing staff are still awaiting payment by controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has failed to pay wages for May and June. This has seen the club placed under a three-window registration embargo by the EFL as concerns grow at Hillsborough.

Smith, who made the move from Rotherham in 2022, has netted 32 goals and registered 14 assists in 127 appearances for Wednesday.

The striker scored 10 times for Pompey during an 18-month stay under Paul Cook between 2016 and 2017.

Charlton chase winger

Charlton Athletic have agreed a big-money deal to sign Blackpool’s Rob Apter.

Football Insider have claimed the newly-promoted Addicks have had a bid worth more than £2m accepted by the Seasiders for the winger.

The 22-year-old is now finalising a switch to The Valley, despite boss Steve Bruce keen for the forward to remain at Bloomfield Road.

After coming through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, Apter has totalled 55 outings for Blackpool and netted eight goals and provided eight assist in all competitions last term.

The former Tranmere Rovers loanee will now make the move to the Addicks, where he will link up with former Seasiders team-mate Sonny Carey, who completed a switch earlier in the summer.

Pompey will face Charlton on December 6, when the Blues make the trip to the capital to face Nathan Jones’ newly-promoted outfit.

Rob Apter. | Getty Images

Derby dealt blow

Derby County have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy.

The central midfielder is set to complete a surprise switch to Kuwait SC following the Tractor Boys’ relegation from the Premier League.

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who have claimed the Egyptian international will be allowed to depart Portman Road for free, despite holding one year on his current terms.

Derby were reportedly keen to sign Morsy this summer, with John Eustace said to be a strong admirer of the 33-year-old.

