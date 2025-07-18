Former Portsmouth striker has contract ripped up as crisis continues at Sheffield Wednesday
Michael Smith has had his Sheffield Wednesday contract ripped up despite penning fresh terms at Hillsborough just two months ago.
The situation at Hillsborough continues to worsen, with the striker having his contract mutually terminated - allowing him to become a free agent.
It comes just two months after the 33-year-old signed fresh terms to remain in the Steel City - penning a new one-year extension with the club.
After agreeing to a new deal, the situation behind the scenes at Wednesday worsened.
It emerged controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri failed to pay players, coaches and non-playing staff’s wages for May - representing the second missed paymen in three months.
With no signs of a resolution, the Thai businessman would once again miss the deadline for June, putting the club in hot water with the EFL.
The Football League then placed Danny Rohl’s men into a three-window registration embargo, while also owing money to HMRC.
His decision not to pay staff meant players could hand in a 15-day notice at the start of the month - allowing them to leave on a free transfer.
Our sister paper, The Star, has reported six members of Rohl’s squad had tendered their resignation after Chansiri failed to meet their financial obligations.
With that deadline up, Smith has had his contract torn up meaning he is now free to find a new home - although players have since been paid.
The striker isn’t the only member of Rohl’s squad now set to depart on a free. The former Pompey frontman was joined by fellow forward Josh Windass in heading through the exit doors at Hillsborough - bringing an end to his five-and-a-half-year stay.
Smith featured 127 times for the Owls after arriving from Rotherham United in 2022. The ex-Bury man guided Wednesday to League One play-off success in his maiden campaign in the Steel City, before establishing them in the Championship.
He totalled 32 goals and 14 assists in 127 outings during a three-year stint with the club and netted a spectacular winner against the Blues at Fratton Park last term.
The League Two title winner isn’t short of potential destinations as clubs begin to circle. Newley-promoted Wrexham are reportedly interested in making a move for the striker, who scored eight goals last season.
Meanwhile, Blackpool are said to be admirers of Smith, while his former Rotherham boss Paul Warne is also keen to reunite with the forward at MK Dons.
Michael Smith’s short 18-month Pompey stint
Smith initially arrived on loan from Swindon at Fratton Park in February 2016 under Paul Cook. He went on to net four goals in 16 appearances during the second half of the 2015-16 season before making the move permanent that summer.
After scoring six goals in 27 outings during the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, the striker was sent out on loan to Northampton Town before sealing his Fratton Park departure at the end of the Blues’ League Two title-winning season.
He went on to join Bury on deadline day in September 2017 after being overlooked by Kenny Jackett, where he helped Ryan Lowe’s side win promotion from League Two. Smith went on to join Rotherham 12 months later before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.