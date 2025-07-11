Pompey remain huge admirers of Hull’s Abu Kamara - but reported interest in the winger has emerged from elsewhere

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abu Kamara’s future is the subject of yet more transfer speculation.

Only this time, the headline doesn’t revolve around a potential return to Fratton Park for the former Pompey favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the Hull forward has apparently landed on the wanted list of Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers. They are now managed by ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin, who was reportedly keen on the 21-year-old last summer, after he played a key role in the Blues’ 2023-24 League One title success.

According to Sky Sports, Rangers are weighing up an offer for Kamara and are keen to strike a bargain deal for the player amid the Tiger’s current financial issues.

The former England youth international joined Hull for £4.5m during the 2024 summer transfer window, despite Pompey being keen on retaining his services. The Gers are believed to be willing to present a cut-price offer to Hull for a player who endured a mixed season at the MKM Stadium last season.

Their interest emerges as the Scottish Premiership side close in on a deal for fellow forward Djeidi Gassama from the financially-troubled Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the Owls’ Josh Windass, who spent two seasons at Ibrox earlier in his career, and Sheffield United’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - whom Pompey have previously been keen on.

Abu Kamara’s Pompey career at a glance and what’s happened since

Abu Kamara celebrates Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title success at Fratton Park | The News

Eight goals and 10 assists across 46 league games made former Norwich loanee Kamara a firm favourite with the Fratton faithful during the 2023-24 campaign and helped John Mousinho’s side secure Championship football for the first time in 12 years.

Yet, despite a willingness from the Blues to extend his south-coast stint, there was no permanent move at the end of that year-long stay, with the 21-year-old returning to the Canaries before sealing his big-money move to Hull last August.

That switch hasn’t exactly gone to plan, though. An ever-present on the team sheet in Pompey’s title-winning season, Kamara started just over half of the Tigers’ Championship fixtures and contributed only five goals and three assists as the MKM Stadium side only survived relegation on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger also found himself playing under two different managers, with Tom Walter - who brought him to Hull last summer - losing his job in November after 18 games in charge and replaced by Ruben Selles.

Meanwhile, the London-born ace received flak from a section of the Tigers fanbase after congratulating ex-Pompey team-mate Paddy Lane for his maiden Championship goal in the Blues’ 4-0 demolition of Swansea on New Year’s Day.

The timing of it was considered wrong after Hull dropped back into the Championship relegation zone following their loss to Middlesbrough - resulting in the bemused forward being forced to make an apology in front of the media.

Those developments and his battle for a regular starting place at Hull have prompted questions about Kamara’s long-term future. The expected returns of fellow wingers Liam Miller and Mohamed Belloumi, plus the arrival of new boss Sergej Jakirovic amid financial issues, further complicates the picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey remain firm admirers of the player and would be open to a reunion if the opportunity presented itself. However, Kamara remains a player with many followers - including Rangers, it seems.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss delivers boost to former West Brom and Crystal Palace man as Blues weigh up deal