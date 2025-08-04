He managed three goals and no assists in the Championship last season. Swansea City signing Florian Bianchini is adamant he can improve on those numbers in the Championship.

Florian Bianchini is adamant he can up his Championship goal threat at Pompey.

The Swansea City arrival is certain he ‘can do better’ after a transitional maiden season in English football.

Bianchini sealed his season-long seal at Fratton Park last week, with the 24-year-old bolstering the Blues’ front line.

The Frenchman was restricted to three goals and no assists last term, as he was largely utilised as a striker for the Welsh side.

Bianchini made it clear he feels he’s more at home on the wing, which is where John Mousinho sees him playing for Pompey.

He grabbed an assist from that position coming off the bench on his debut against Dutch side PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Now Bianchini is looking to grow from that promising start at his new home.

He told Pompey’s official website: ‘I’ve improved every season and I’ve learned every season. Now I’m happy to be here.

Florian Bianchini celebrates his assist against PEC Zwolle. Pic: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

‘It’s been a long road because I played in the third league and second league in France.

‘I’ve tried to do better every season and I will try to do my best here.

‘One of my qualities is my pace and I like to score and assist. I like to dribble as well.

‘Last season was my first outside of France and and I did alright, but I know I can do better – that’s what I will try to do here. I will try to make it a better season than last season.

‘I played against a lot of players here last season and I’m excited to meet them. I think we’re going to make a good season.

‘Personally I want to play my best, score goals and assist. As a team we have to give everything on the pitch.

‘In the Championship everyone can beat everyone, so we will try to make the best season we can do.’

Bianchini: ‘I wanted to join a club with a big, big potential

Bianchini made 38 Swansea appearances, but just eight starts arrived in the league for the former Bastia man.

The £1.95m signing is now looking forward with anticipation about building on those numbers at Pompey, ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser with Oxford United on Saturday.

He added: ‘I feel so happy to be here and am excited to start the new season with the club.

‘I wanted to join a club with a big, big potential and I really liked what the manager said to me when I spoke to the manager about what I can do.

‘He spoke to me about what I could do for the side and I also wanted to stay in the Championship if that was possible.

‘The manager told me it’s a big club with a big fanbase with a good team and players.

‘He told me I have good potential, I can do good things with the team and they want to improve. That was important for me.

‘The atmosphere was really nice and the fans were happy because they won. The fans were very close to the players and the atmosphere was very nice.’