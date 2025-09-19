Freddie Potts has made just one first-team appearance for West Ham this season, despite an outstanding loan stay at Pompey last term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter has lifted the lid over Freddie Potts’ surprise appearance for West Ham under-21 in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was seen alongside fellow rising starlet George Earthy, who also impressed at Championship level last term with Bristol City.

For Potts, it’s been a difficult start to the new campaign at the London Stadium, just months after returning from a season-long loan at Fratton Park with his stock very much on the rise.

While Pompey’s chances of landing the classy operator in the summer were remote, Potter made the call to keep him in east London until January at least.

After impressing in pre-season in friendlies against Manchester United, Everton and Bournemouth, there was a belief the ex-Wycombe man would play a central role in the Premier League this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That hasn’t been the case, however, with Potts’s sole outing coming off the bench against Chelsea last month.

And despite calls from supporters to play the midfielder with the Hammers currently 18th, Potter has made it clear the former Pompey loanee has to wait for his opportunity to break into the first-team.

Graham Potter’s call on Freddie Potts

He said: ‘Freddie has had a really positive journey so far with the academy, with the loans.

‘It’s his first season back with us, in terms of the first-team. In pre-season, he did well. We know his qualities. He has to work hard with the team, the players, for this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Premier League is a competitive league. So of course we want to integrate players. l look at my previous record, [giving youth a chance] is something I am very proud of. But you have to do it at the right time for the club, the team, and the individual.

‘Freddie has done well and we will continue to work with him. That’s where he’s at. That is the challenge of the Premier League, the level is going up and up and up.

‘It’s important for us, that’s why we have a close relationship with Mark (Robson). We’ve just moved Gerrard (Prenderville), the Under-21s assistant coach] across to bridge the gap, to help us from a coaching perspective.

‘The things are in place but we’ve got a team, a Premier League game to fight for. You’ve got to grow everything at the same time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Potts and Pompey

The impressive Freddie Potts was a fixture in Pompey’s midfield last season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Potts was hugely impressive on the south coast last season, registering 38 appearances in all competitions for John Mousinho’s men.

There was a clamour by the Fratton faithful to secure the midfielder’s services once again in the summer, but any chances of a return were remote.

After a successful pre-season in the United States for the 22-year-old, many thought he would step up and become a central figure in Potter’s squads this term.

That is yet to be the case for Potts so far, having registered just one league outing this term, but has been named in all five squads to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Pompey favourite did feature for the full 90 minutes during Tuesday’s 5-1 thrashing of MK Dons in the Vertu Trophy, where he looked a cut above at the rest.