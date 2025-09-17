He starred at Fratton Park in the Championship last term - now Pompey and West Ham fans are asking what on earth is going on with Freddie Potts?

The clamour for his Fratton stay was loud and long after making a huge Championship impression last term.

In fact, sporting director Rich Hughes noted it was Freddie Potts he was being asked by Pompey fans over all other players, in exchanges with followers ahead of a busy summer of recruitment.

Freddie Potts dispatched to under-21 amid Premier League wait

The Blues quietly felt the chances of bringing the midfield back to PO4 were remote, as he headed back to West Ham this summer with ambitions of making the grade in the Premier League.

John Mousinho wouldn’t publicly rule out a return loan taking place, even if he acknowledged it was ‘far less likely’ than when the 22-year-old arrived in the summer of last year.

And so it proved, as Graham Potter made the call to keep Potts as part of his first-team group for the first half of their Premier League campaign at least.

The signs were encouraging for the man who made 38 appearances at Pompey last term, as he took on a central role in his side’s pre-season fixtures.

Potts featured heavily Stateside, as West Ham took on Manchester United, Bournemouth and Everton in the Premier League Summer Series before starting their final warm-up game against French outfit Lille.

Yet since the campaign has got underway, the man who became a big Fratton favourite’s only outing so far came in the second half of his side’s meeting with Chelsea last month.

The Hammers were already 3-1 down when Potts was introduced at the break of the 5-1 home thrashing, but he’s otherwise been an unused sub in an bleak opening for Potter’s men.

Meanwhile a number of alternative options have been given central midfield runouts, with the likes of James Ward Prowse, Andy Irving and Guido Rodriguez not necessarily impressing.

Things took an intriguing turn last night as the classy operator was dispatched to link up with his club’s under-21 side, in their Vertu Trophy trip to MK Dons.

Potts played the full game in the 5-1 win at Stadium MK, with his involvement noted and drawing comment from fans of his employers and former loan side.

Pompey and West Ham man asking same questions

‘Poor lads, promised the world this season,’ said WestHam_Central on X, formerly Twitter with Potts starting along with George Earthy.

‘It's a travesty,’ added @MetalmickycMike. ‘Both of them should be playing in the first team regularly. How else do they gain experience?’

That follows on from the likes of @WestHamViews09 saying: What is going on with Freddie Potts? This is meant to be his make or break season.

‘He not only was heavily featured in preseason but flourished, the PR train was going from coaches, players and pundits... hasn't been seen since.’

Meanwhile, Pompey fans were asking their own questions over Potts’ lack of senior involvement.

‘Why are Freddie Potts, Callum Marshall & George Earthy playing in the EFL Trophy lmao.’ said @HancockAnalysis. ‘Freddie Potts playing in the Trophy. Fuming,’ added @pfcmichael.

Eyes will be on what happens next for Potts, as West Ham take on Crystal Palace this weekend with central midfielder Tomas Soucek suspended after his dismissal against Spurs.