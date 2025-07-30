John Mousinho & Co visited Westleigh Park for Pompey’s latest pre-season outing on Tuesday night

Pompey and Hawks fans were out in force on Tuesday night as their beloved clubs locked horns in their annual pre-season friendly at Westleigh Park.

John Mousinnho’s side had yet to play locally as they prepare for their latest Championship season, so the visit provided supporters with a great opportunity to cast their eye over the team and check out the players’ progress ahead of their season-opener against Oxford United on August 9.

The game ended goalless, with neither side able to break the deadlock. But that didn’t stop the fans, young and old, enjoying the occasion and seeing their teams in action before the real hard work begins.

We sent along our photographer, Alex Shute, to capture the supporters enjoying the game.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know cheering on the players.

