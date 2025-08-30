x

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-0 win against Preston North End at Fratton Park.

The home side secured the win thanks to Andre Dozzell’s slightly deflected shot on 41 minutes, which also handed Pompey their first home win of the season.

It could have been more had Colby Bishop not been brilliantly denied by keeper Danile Iversen, Dozzell’s second half shot not been brilliantly charged down by Ali McCann, while Leicester-linked Josh Murphy could have rubberstampped the win when he was brilliantly set up by substitute Terry Devlin, only to scoop his effort over the bar.

Preston pushed hard for an equaliser, forcing the Blues to dig in.

But Pompey fans remained pleased with what they saw from the battlingBlues’ last game before the September international break, with the win seeing them sit eighth in the table after four games - five places and two points better off than Southampton, whom they face next time up on September 14.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X following the final whistle.

Pompey fans react to win against Preston North End

@HsindenPFC: For the first time since 2011, we're above the scummers! (Yes I know its early and yes I know they'll probably finish above us - all the onus is on them). But that looks good.

@LawAndPolitics3: We missed some absolutely gilt-edged chances today. Murphy should have had a hat trick. Bishop should have scored but great save also. The easy chances go in and it’s a different story. And they didn’t have many/any chances you thought ‘must score’.

@Thomas_2791: Really forgettable performance. Really good result. Last year I felt we had to play out of skin or rely on mistakes in order for us to win games. Today we played poorly and took three points. Add that to picking up 4 points from 6 and there’s reason to be positive.

@OscarRo14773525: Maybe if Bishop and Murphy put away they’re chances it would of been a bit easier for us, but at the end of the day it’s the 3 points that count.

@TheChief657: Could have made it easier and spared us the heart palpitations, but mission accomplished.

@debojono: The part about that win I’m very pleased about is how we managed to see out the game despite being under immense pressure, something last season we struggled with way too many times.

@AlexNewel1: Ugly, gutsy display. Like last week, more evidence to suggest we're better this season than last. #Pompey

