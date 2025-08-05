The winger has joined Reading after 84 appearances and 14 goals for the Blues

John Mousinho has revealed his sadness at ending Paddy Lane’s Pompey career - but insists it’s the ‘best thing’ for all parties.

The hugely popular winger was sold to Reading last week after two-and-a-half at Fratton Park, where he had swiftly entered the hearts of the Blues faithful.

With 12 goals, he was the third-top scorer in the memorable 2023-24 League One title success, while the Irishman also netted against Swansea last season in the Championship.

Paddy Lane celebrates scoring at Lincoln in May 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown

However, with first-team starting opportunities bleak in the forthcoming campaign, the January 2023 signing from Fleetwood returned to League One to link up with the Royals.

And Mousinho has explained his reasoning for allowing a fifth Pompey title winner to leave this summer.

‘It was a tough one for us’

He told The News: ‘Paddy is a really bittersweet one, we’ve probably had three of those this summer.

‘Christian (Sadyee) went quite early on and was a really popular character here. It was really sad to see him go, but we thought it was the right decision for the football club. While Ryley had a real impact in terms of what he did when he first came into the club, while last season played a really good part in the Championship.

‘Paddy was such a huge part of what we did in that League One-winning season, he scored 12 goals, got many assists, he was brilliant in that year, one of our outstanding players. For whatever reason, we couldn’t get him back up to those levels last season.

‘He still had a good impact in the Championship squad, he scored against Swansea and was a really popular character to have around the place.

‘It was a tough one for us to decide to let him go, but we thought it was the best thing for us. We thought it was the best thing for Paddy to play regular games at that level and try to build himself back up and get back to the Championship.

Paddy Lane celebrates Pompey’s League One title victory. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

‘He’s had such an impact, such a bright, big character, no-one will ever forget that BBC Radio Solent interview he did. Paddy was an amazing player to work with.

‘It has been sad sometimes when you’ve had that much success with certain players. If you look at the side which went up from League One, there’s a couple we have had to say goodbye to which were such a pivotal part of that - and it’s a tough one to take.’

The fifth Portsmouth title winner to leave this summer

Lane totalled 84 appearances and 14 goals, having become one of sporting director Rich Hughes’ first signings in January 2023.

He now follows fellow League One champions Kusini Yengi, Saydee, Towler and Tom Lowery in leaving Fratton Park this summer.

Lane made his Reading debut off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Lincoln in their League One opener. He featured for 71 minutes against a Blues side which contained former Fratton Park team-mates Ryley Towler and Reeco Hackett.

Portsmouth boss: There was a lot of interest in Paddy

Mousinho added: ‘Naturally there was a lot of interest in Paddy - when you’ve got that record at League One, there is bound to be interest.

‘It was probably a reflection of where we were as a football club as well. We had a few that were adjusting to the level and Paddy did it spells and had started to actually cement his pace in the side.

‘By the time he picked up his injury, he’d been playing a fair bit, so it was a bit of a sad one because he missed the last four months of the season.

‘We could have used Paddy this season, but we couldn't give him that assurance he was definitely going to play every week. I think it's best for his development and best for him to go elsewhere.’