Highly-regarded Australian Adrian Segecic is set to join Pompey. | Getty Images

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is to seal a Fratton Park move

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are closing in on making Adrian Segecic their first signing of the summer.

The News understands the Blues have won the race to land the highly-regarded Australian and are currently finalising a long-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A-League’s joint-top scorer is available on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Sydney FC, where he enjoyed an outstanding season. Although training compensation will need to be paid for a player who turned 21 earlier this month.

An impressive return of 13 goals and two assists - in addition to his contract situation - sparked plenty of interest in the 21-year-old from across the globe, including Germany, Holland, Scotland, Belgium, Austria, Denmark and the USA.

Thrashing out personal terms

Now they have convinced the attacker that Fratton Park is best-placed for his career to flourish and are presently thrashing out personal terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Socceroos under-23 international will join compatriots Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews and Jacob Farrell, following their moves from the A-League over the last 12 months.

Highly-regarded Australian Adrian Segecic is set to join Pompey. | Getty Images

The second period of the summer transfer window began on Monday after shutting down for six days, with Pompey pushing to tie up Segecic’s arrival before the end of this week.

He would become their first recruit of the window as they strive to build on last year’s encouraging return to the Championship, when they finished 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Segecic could potentially now be involved when the Blues return for pre-season on Monday (June 23), providing contract and work permit details have been completed.

Portsmouth to secure fifth Australian in two years

Certainly it would again demonstrate Pompey’s strength in the Australia market, representing a fifth arrival from Down Under since the summer of 2023.

Back then, sporting director Rich Hughes and then head of recruitment Phil Boardman had identified the A-League as a potentially untapped resource for young, quality performers - and the Blues have subsequently continued to raid it for players.

Yengi finished as second-top scorer in Pompey’s League One title-winning season in 2023-24, netting 13 times as he established himself as a Fratton favourite in his opening season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed into Fratton Park by Farrell last summer, who was signed to provide left-back competition for Connor Ogilvie, only for injury to restrict him to just once appearance.

In January 2025, they were joined by Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews, yet both finished the campaign in the treatment room having collected injury while on first-team duty.

All are expected back from their respective knocks for the start of pre-season - with Socceroo Under-23 international Segecic also expected to be present.

Pompey remain keen on also adding two central midfielders, a winger and another centre-half to their ranks during the summer transfer window as their recruitment steps up.

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey title favourite Kusini Yengi's honest admission about where it went wrong for him