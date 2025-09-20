Pompey fans have been reacting to Pompey’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to their side’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

And, as you would expect, plenty of criticism has been levelled at the Blues, who really struggled against an Owls side who lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City last weekend, had yet to win this season in the league, and have been distracted for months with off-field problems at Hillsborough that has also decimated their first-team ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannon opened the scoring for the visitors with a free-kick on 12 minutes, before George Brown made the most of an injury picked up by Conor Shaughnessy on 50 minutes to seal the win.

There was still enough time to claw their way back into the game, but visiting keeper Ethan Hovarth wasn’t tested as the Blues appeared to accept their fate well before the final whistle.

That lack of fight didn’t go down well with the Fratton faithful, who have been reaching for their phones to express their frustration after last weekend’s encouraging draw at Southampton.

Here’s what fans have been saying as the Blues dropped to 12th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans react to 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

@AlexNewel1: The worst Pompey performance at Fratton for a few years in the league. Killip, Bianchini got the loudest grumbles but they were all poor. Ogilvie still concussed from last week? Segs, Bishop & Chaplin nowhere near the level. Second goal summed up the game. Horrific.

@JackDavis10: Mous will be raging but everyone needs to take accountability, clearly thought the game was won by just turning up.

@officialfournil: We could’ve been at Fratton until next Christmas and still not scored today. I gave us a lot of credit for getting the mentality spot on last weekend, today couldn’t have been further from the case. No Schmid or Murphy = major problems for #Pompey.

@TheChief657: Well that'll reset some expectations. Worst performance for a year or two and another crippling injury to a starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mark11s: Deservedly booed off. Can’t get away with that level of effort and competence here.

@upzepomp: We couldn’t score if we had another 90 minutes.

@ryanlewis79: I can’t remember a home performance this bad under Mousinho.

@Snowman841: When did our team get soo arrogant to think that this was a easy game.. said we'd lose before we even kicked a ball today.

@TomRobins08: Well, that was nothing short of pathetic.

@knight37: Missed Murphy today! Need more attacking options however didn’t seem to click at all! Kept giving the ball away Sheff Wed won every second ball! Unfortunate for second goal! Hope Shaughnessy injury isn’t too bad just don’t look good! Deserved nothing from this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Keefinnit101: We all got a bit carried away after scraping last week's draw, nice of the players to remind us to be humble and I respect them for that #Pompey #ClassicPompey

@EllPFC: A few starters simply have to be dropped. No hiding from the fact we aren’t scoring enough goals.