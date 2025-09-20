Defender Conor Shaughnessy have given Pompey another injury headache

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have been dealt another in-match injury blow.

Just a week after losing goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid for 8-12 weeks after he suffered a fractured hand in the goalless draw with Southampton last week, the Blues have now lost another key member of their defensive line.

That’s after centre-back Conor Shaughnessy pulled up with a hamstring injury five minutes into the second half of today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it came at a costly time, too, with the Irishman picking it up just seconds before Owls striker George Brown pulled the trigger to hand today’s Fratton Park visitors a 2-0 lead. If it hand’t have happened, there’s no doubt the 29-year-old would have thwarted the danger.

The injury blow comes after Shaughnessy was named in head coach John Mousinho’s starting XI for the fifth Championship game in a row.

It also arrives after the former Leeds defender was restricted to just nine Championship appearances last term because of a series of calf issues and a hamstring injury picked up following his first-team return in the new year.

As well as Schmid, the Blues went into today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday without Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Harvey Blair. Minyeok Yang was also not named in the 20-man squad, although it’s not clear at this moment whether that’s because of injury or a selection call.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth fans all say same thing as worrying weakness spotted in starting XI and bench v Sheffield Wednesday