Portsmouth suffer tough injury blow as key defender pulls up against Sheffield Wednesday
Pompey have been dealt another in-match injury blow.
Just a week after losing goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid for 8-12 weeks after he suffered a fractured hand in the goalless draw with Southampton last week, the Blues have now lost another key member of their defensive line.
That’s after centre-back Conor Shaughnessy pulled up with a hamstring injury five minutes into the second half of today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.
And it came at a costly time, too, with the Irishman picking it up just seconds before Owls striker George Brown pulled the trigger to hand today’s Fratton Park visitors a 2-0 lead. If it hand’t have happened, there’s no doubt the 29-year-old would have thwarted the danger.
The injury blow comes after Shaughnessy was named in head coach John Mousinho’s starting XI for the fifth Championship game in a row.
It also arrives after the former Leeds defender was restricted to just nine Championship appearances last term because of a series of calf issues and a hamstring injury picked up following his first-team return in the new year.
As well as Schmid, the Blues went into today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday without Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Harvey Blair. Minyeok Yang was also not named in the 20-man squad, although it’s not clear at this moment whether that’s because of injury or a selection call.