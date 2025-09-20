Josh Murphy and Minyeok Yang not included in Pompey squad to face Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the starting XI and bench John Mousinho has chosen for today’s Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

And while many are disappointed not to see the presumed-injured Josh Murphy in the line-up for the visit of the Owls, members of the Fratton faithful are more concerned about the Blues’ lack of wingers in the match-day squad.

Swansea loanee Florian Bianchini comes into the team as Murphy’s replacement - with his inclusion the only diffrence to the side that draw 0-0 with Southampton last time out.

But with Minyeok Yang also absent, Harvey Blair still recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up at the end of last season, and Callum Lang also out with hamstring trouble, supporters are worried what options Mousinho can call upon if either injury strikes during the game - or there’s a need for an extra attacking threat.

Indeed, of the nine players named on the bench for the game against the Owls, only Makenzie Kirk can consider himself to be a specialist forward - and even then, he’s a central striker and not someone you can stick out either flank.

Pompey fans react to team named to face Sheffield Wednesday

Here’s what fans have been saying on X as they take stock of Pompey’s options going into their latest Championship outing.

@mark11s: Odd bench with 2RBs, 2CBs, 3CMs and zero wingers.

@joerobbs: Hopefully Murphy isn’t anything serious. The lack of attacking options off the bench is slightly worrying! Do we really need 4 defends and 2 defensive midfielders on there?

@GeorgePFC96: Surely you’d chuck Blair on bench for an alternative winger?

@Iain_Macdonald7: Slight worry no wingers on the bench.

@gusbaxter98: No winger on the bench.

@PFCBOY19: When are we going to put some wingers on the bench?

@will464775: Can’t wait for Devlin’s shift on the wing for the last 20 mins.

@W4360311523357: No wingers on the bench is a strange decision!

@markj2k73: Little worried about width today as Murphy creates so many good crosses into the box but that team is still very strong to beat a side that let’s be honest is in turmoil.

