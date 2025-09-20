Pompey welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Fratton Park for their latest Championship test today.

Pompey take on Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park today looking to build on their solid start to the new season.

John Mousinho’s side head into the fixture sitting ninth in the table with eight points from their five league games played.

Their preparations for the visit of the Owls will also be buoyed by their performance last time out, with the Blues securing a well-deserved draw from their south-coast derby visit to Southampton.

That game, understandably, continues to be spoken about - especially given the injuries suffered by goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and defender Connor Ogilvie in the first half at St Mary’s.

An update on both is provided by Mousinho in his latest gathering with the media ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday game.

But with the primary focus now being on Henrik Petersen’s side, Mousinho shares his thoughts on who fills Schmid’s shoes after he was ruled out or 8-12 weeks with a fractured hand, and who is in contention to replace Ogilvie if the defender doesn’t pull through in time after suffering a ‘significant’ next injury.

In doing so, Mousinho’ addresses criticism that has come keeper Ben Killip’s way, with many not impressed with his kicking after he replaced Schmid at Southampton. Meanwhile, with Jacob Farrell featuring just once for Pompey following his move from Australia last summer, the question is asked: is he ready to step in if Ogilvie is ruled out?

Pompey’s centre-half partnership of Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole is also discussed, while Mousinho also shares his thoughts on the curent situation at Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls travel to Fratton Park after losing a host of first-team regulars in the transfer window because of controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club - players they have been unable to replace.

The full interview with Mousinho can be watched here for free.

Today’s game at Fratton Park kicks off at 3pm. For regular updates, plus all the post-match reaction, log on to portsmouth.co.uk.

