23 cracking pictures of Portsmouth fans heading off from Fratton Park for south-coast derby v Southampton

By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Sep 2025, 10:02 BST

Pompey travel to Southampton today for their first league meeting with their south-coast rivals since April 2012.

Pompey fans’ wait for the south-coast derby v Southampton is finally over.

Today is match-day and already members of the Fratton faithful have met up so that they can make their way to St Mary’s for the midday kick-off with the help of a police escort.

All 2,700 Blues supporters going to the much-anticipated game were asked to attend one of three pick-up points this morning so that they could travel to Southampton together and as safely as possible.

Around 1,500 converged on Fratton Park at 7.30am ahead of their 8.30 departure. Twenty double-decker buses and coaches greeted those fans to take them to St Mary’s, with a further 16 coaches at Lakeside North Harbour and six at Winchester Park & Ride making up the travelling party that will be heavily supervised for the entire journey.

The News was at PO4 this morning to see the well-organised plan put into motion. And as you’d expect, there were plenty of supporters keen to get on the road so that they could see John Mousinho’s side in action against their fierce rivals.

We caught up with quite a few to get their thoughts on the game and the efforts being made to get them to St Mary’s.

Here’s some pictures of the early-morning get-together, plus video as fans began their journey to Southampton.

For your next Pompey read: Southampton v Portsmouth: Early team and injury news as 3 out and 1 doubt for south-coast derby

Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby

1. Pompey fans heading to Southampton

Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby

2. Pompey fans heading to Southampton

Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby

3. Pompey fans heading to Southampton

Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby

4. Pompey fans heading to Southampton

Pompey fans get ready to head to Southampton for the south-coast derby | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyFratton ParkJohn MousinhoSouthampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice