Marlon Pack has been backed to play a key role for Pompey against Southampton - even if he doesn’t play a single minute of Sunday’s game at St Mary’s

Marlon Pack is a ‘great weapon’ for Pompey to have at their disposal as they prepare to take on Southampton in the Sunday’s south-coast derby.

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the Blues captain will play a pivotal role for head coach John Mousinho, regardless if he’s involved the much-anticipated game.

The 34-year-old is yet to feature for Pompey this season, after the experienced midfielder picked up a knee injury in the behind-closed-doors friendly fixture against Brighton in the build-up to the new campaign.

The issue subsequently led to the Portsmouth-born ace requiring surgery in August, with a six-week timeframe earmarked for his recovery.

Any involvement in the first league meeting between Pompey and Southampton was initially ruled out. However, over the international break, Pack was spotted returning to training ahead of schedule, which immediately thrust him into contention to feature at St Mary’s.

John Mousinho this week confirmed the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder’s availability for the game, without giving too much away on his actual thoughts regarding team selection.

But whatever he decides to do, Cross believes the midfielder’s presence alone is a wonderful resource Pompey can call upon for such a key fixture.

Marlon Pack - ‘what a great asset to have’

Highlighting Pack’s importance and what he’s able to offer, Cross told the latest episode of Pompey Talk: ‘Marlon could have two cruciates, a couple of broken legs, a broken collarbone and he’ll still be in that dressing room on Sunday. There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever.

‘He’s a season-ticket holder, he’s been around these games, he knows what they mean, he’s got the memories as a kid, so what a great asset to have.

‘Again, not necessarily to remind the players of what the game means, but he could give a rousing team talk before the game, he could get you up for it, this weekend, just having him there.

‘So he’s coming back from his injury and surgery… does he start? Not for me. Does he have a place in the squad? Absolutely, I’d have him on the bench.

‘He’ll be required and if the game unfolds in a way that suits Marlon’s presence on the pitch, then having him there to play a part… it’s just a great weapon for Pompey to have, in many ways, at their disposal this weekend.’

Pack return is ‘massive boost’ for Pompey

Pack has made 117 appearances for Pompey following his Fratton Park return in the summer of 2022 and skippered the Blues during their recent League One title-winning season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Mousinho said: ‘Marlon’s in contention, he’s been training so he should be fit and available for the squad.

‘We need to take a view of that on Saturday when we come back to train. That would be a good one and I think he’s come back ahead of schedule.

‘I think it will be a massive boost to have him back. He’s been a big boost in training this week. The interesting thing with Marlon is regardless of his fitness situation, he would’ve been with us on the bus on Saturday and then again on Sunday.

‘It's great to have him around the place, you may not have noticed but he was there up at West Brom. The one away game where we did miss him but it was really important for us that he was still around because he’s got such a big influence on the squad.

‘He is one of the players who has been here as a fan and has been part of the rivalry, not as a player but definitely as a fan over the years. He knows exactly what it means and we could really lean into that.’