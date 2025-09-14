A total of 2,700 Pompey fans were shepherded in and out of Southampton today for the Blues’ latest visit to St Mary’s.

There were some early starts for the travelling Fratton faithful as they were expected to report to their designated pick-up point an hour before their departure time.

There was even a food and drink ban for the short coach journey along the M27 as fans were made to adhere to some strict conditions ahead of the midday kick-off.

Yet it would have proven well worth it as the Pompey supporters in attendance at St Mary’s witnessed an impressive Blues performance that saw John Mousinho’s side pick up a well-deserved point to remain above Southampton in the early Championship table.

Yes, victory against that lot up the road would have been nice. However, there’s plenty who would have taken a draw well before kick-off, especially given Southampton’s recent Premier League history and the sums of money they forked out on transfers during the summer.

Sunday was, therefore, an enjoyable day for those travelling Blues supporters. And to mark the event, we asked photographer Stephen Flynn to get as many pictures as possible of Pompey fans enjoying their first trip to St Mary’s since 2012.

He didn’t let us down, as these 61 pictures from the day prove.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in the ground at Southampton.

