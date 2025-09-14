Pompey fans were delighted with what they saw from their team at Southampton today

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans on social media have been hailing the team performance that earned John Mousinho’s side a share of the points from their trip to Southampton on Sunday.

They’ve also been lauding the individual displays that helped the Blues defy the odds and return home from St Mary’s unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being above Southampton in the Championship table before kick-off, it was the hosts who went into the game as clear favourites given their recent Premier League days and the sums of the money Will Still’s side spent on recruitment over the summer.

Yet they were unable to get the better of Pompey and record a result many expected, with the Blues the ones left most disappointed at the final whistle.

Indeed, Andre Dozzell’s first half effort was the closet both sides came to breaking the deadlock, with the midfielder’s strike from long range beating Gavin Bazunu but smacking against the crossbar.

The former Ipswich and QPR midfielder’s performance was one the highlights as far as Pompey fans were concerned. But he wasn’t the only one who stood out for the Fratton faithful, As well as a sterling team display on the road, there were other performances that caught the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Pompey fans have been saying on social media after draw at Southampton

Here’s what the Fratton faithful have been saying on X as they were pleased with what they saw collectively and individually from John Mousinho’s side.

@Almania94: Happy with the point, although I feel they were there for the taking in the first half. Dozzell again all class.

@livimp92: Andre Dozzell was absolutely fantastic again. Good point.

@ollie_warren99: 100m+ squad can’t beat a 5m squad at home. Embarrassed on the telly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jackfurlongg: Very proud of that Pompey performance! Great point.

@Samalaaarr: Shaughnessy, Poole and Dozzell absolutely superb.

@robert89__: Poole & Shaughnessy were rocks. Dozzell underrated and best game for Swift in a Pompey shirt. Murphy's delivery always a threat. Saw class in Chaplin at times.

@olliejoell1606: After losing Nico I’ll take that all day long. Great performance. Matched them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Pompey_Goals: Dozzell and Swift were class today along with the defence. Swift’s best game so far.

@TommoOnX: Zak Swanson. Big game player, unreal yet again.

@wayneharrispfc: Defended well again but Pompey better value for a win. Murphy again a menace.

Williams very good again. Dozzell such a warrior. Swanson played well too.

Another gutsy performance and a clean sheet but the win was there for the taking today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@phil72pfc: That performance shows how we are growing in this league, especially away from home. Andre Dozzell was a colossus but great team effort.

@Limmy05: Swanson... What a player. Total big time game player.

@Iain_Macdonald7: Swanson MOM today, defence stood firm. If we can get on end of more of those deliveries from Murphy we’re going to be flying. Pressure was all on them lot today, we stay above them and another point on the board.

For your next Pompey read: Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Southampton