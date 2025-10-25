Pompey fans have been having their say after the Blues went down 1-0 at home to Stoke

Here’s a selection of the Pompey fan views that have been posted on X following today’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stoke.

A Hayden Matthews own goal on 70 minutes proved the difference as the two sides produced a scrappy encounter with very little quality on show.

Pompey had chances - the best of which fell to Makenzie Kirk, including an effort from point-blank range that was created by substitute Josh Murphy just minutes before the visitors took the lead.

However, they were unable to find the back of Viktor Johansson ‘s net, forcing the Fratton faithful to return home with a fourth home defeat of the Championship season to stew over.

The Blues, who have now suffered back-to-back home losses following Tuesday night’s defeat to Coventry, travel to Birmingham next Saturday.

In the meantime, here’s the general thoughts of the PO4 fanbase after they witnessed today’s 1-0 defeat to Mark Robins’ side.

What Pompey fans have been saying following 1-0 defeat to Stoke

@84Knight: Another defeat. Kirk has to score from Murphy’s first cross. Chaplin can’t be anywhere near this team next week. Got to start playing for more than half a game. Wasting the 1st half of every match. Overall, we have gone backwards from last season.

@archiemcgreal: We are sleepwalking into trouble. At home we play with zero urgency, zero cutting edge, and zero aggression. Mousinho needs to fix it, and fix it fast.

@KieranWoodward8: Absolute abysmal performance, our final thirds is the worst I've ever seen. Chaplin so light on the ball, Yang was average, Kirk and Murphy did well, Bishop needs to go, haven't had anshot on target for 8/9 games is awful.

@callum49_: Chaplin and Bishop should not be starting. Too many performances with 0 contributions. #Pompey

@methers78: That’s disgusting. Stoke were awful and we were even worse. Why can’t we play the ball in the floor? What has happened to creativity? At this rate we are going down.

@jordancrane_97: Scary how reliant we are on Lang and Murphy. Not one other player capable of creating anything going forward.

@pfcdave1898: Chaplin and Bishop again absolutely woeful. When are these goals at home going to start coming?

@Joe_Simpson03: Embarrassing. 4 home defeats so far, WHERE are the goals and more importantly the points coming from?

@LeeMasonPFC: Genuinely.. that was hopeless.. hoofball was the only option. We went 90 minutes with 2 up to and nothing to show for it.

@JBrown1898: Only positive is we looked somewhat dangerous with Murph back.

@RobaFett1898: Huff and puff, no quality and heads drop when we go behind. Teams paying us more respect at FP this season, as I said from the very beginning. Feels like another long season ahead.

@lew2109: 2nd season curse. Still too weak. Still too slow in transition. Still no creativity. And even when we win where boring to watch.