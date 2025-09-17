The right-back has played 82 times for Pompey since joining from Arsenal in July 2022

John Mousinho is convinced ‘outstanding’ Zak Swanson is ready to end his three-year wait - and finally make Pompey’s right-back spot his own.

Since arriving under Danny Cowley in July 2022, the former Arsenal man has competed with Joe Rafferty, Jordan Williams and Terry Devlin for a first-team spot.

Despite 82 appearances, though, injury and form have often prevented the 24-year-old from progressing beyond short runs in the Blues side.

However, having dislodged Williams for the last three games, culminating in an eye-catching display in the goalless draw with Southampton, Mousinho has sung Swanson’s praises.

And Pompey’s head coach believes the defender could well ‘stamp his mark’ on a position which has plenty of competition.

‘A lot of that selection was around heights’

Mousinho told The News: ‘Zak has come in and done very, very well in the last three games he’s started.

‘We often speak about Zak finishing off the 90 minutes and I was pleased with him doing that after being on a booking early in the first half and up against top, top level opposition.

‘We decided to make the change at right-back for West Brom. A lot of that was around heights after we had conceded a couple of set-pieces against Norwich. We’ve got really good competition with Jordan, Terry and Zak - and we decided to go with Zak.

‘I thought he was very good against West Brom and good against Preston, he deserves to keep his place in the side and now should certainly stamp his mark.

Zak Swanson has earned praise from John Mousinho over his Pompey performances this season. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

‘The next progression for Zak was what he did on Sunday - actually finishing 90 minutes. It sounds ridiculous saying that, but too many times after a game we joke about Zak having to come off for whatever reason too early in the game.

‘We know what an outstanding player he is and it’s a good position for us to be in. That’s three really competitive right-backs in the squad.’

Portsmouth’s three-way right-back battle

Williams had started the season as Mousinho’s first-choice right-back, as he had also been last term when fit.

The former Barnsley man’s maiden Fratton Park campaign, though, was devastated by a persistent hamstring injury, restricting him to 22 appearances.

On the flip side, that opened the door for Swanson, whose subsequent 23 league starts were more than double his previous highest tally in a Blues season.

Pompey took up their 12-month option on his contract in the summer to keep the full-back for a fourth Fratton Park campaign, having every faith in his talent.

Portsmouth boss: Jordan can count himself very unlucky

Although Mousinho, feels right-back rival Williams is unfortunate to be out of the team at present.

He added: ‘Jordan can count himself very unlucky to not have played more minutes, but he is a very, very good professional who has kept himself at it.

‘You could see that on Sunday when he came on in an unfamiliar position and did a very, very good job. It is always good to have that competition.’