Pompey fans have been provided with more information ahead of the Blues’ south coast derby date with Southampton at St Mary’s next month

Pompey fans on social media have been expressing displeasure at the additional costs they’re going to incur for attending next month’s south-coast derby against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Blues supporters looking to attend the first league meeting between the two fierce rivals since April 2012 are in uproar after the Fratton Park outfit today released ticket information and travel arrangements for the game on Sunday, September 14 (midday kick-off).

As previously announced by the club last month, all Pompey fans who are eligible to attend the match and successfully purchase a ticket must travel back and forth to St Mary’s via club-managed coaches.

This is designed to ensure all supporters’ safety on the day of the fixture, with the pick-up points for travel being Fratton Park, Lakeside North Harbour and Winchester Park & Ride.

But following Friday’s ticket announcement - which will see 2,700 Blues supporters attend the much-anticipated game - it’s been confirmed that each and every supporter travelling will be charged £22.50 for their place in a pre-determined coach.

And coupled with the cost of their match-day ticket, which Southampton have increased by £10 for every fan aged 18 or above due to the game’s ‘Category A’ status, it’s set to be a more expensive day out than many had expected.

Indeed, an adult attending the game will have to fork out £62.50 (£40-match-day ticket and £22.50 coach travel), while the experience will be £57.50 for those between the ages of 18-25 and 64-plus, with their match tickets costing £35.

Equivalent Stoke City fans attending their side’s trip to St Mary’s on Saturday are paying £30 and £25 for their match tickets respectively.

What Pompey fans have been saying about their coach and match-day ticket prices

Ahead of Pompey’s tickets going on sale at 10am on Wednesday, August 27, for fans with 140 loyalty points, here’s what members of the Fratton faithful have been saying on X about the extra charges that are coming their way.

@BigTofty: £40 a ticket, plus having to pay £22.50 for a coach you insist we have to use, it’s disgusting!

@PragmaticFrog: For £22.50 you can pick me up at my front door.

@ollygrand__: You best be charging them £40 a ticket for the return fixture then. Also, £22.50 coach ticket when it’s mandatory? Not sure about that…

@rich_pfc: Going to cost me £110 for me and my 11-year-old to go to a game 20 miles down the road!

@Hennerstenners1: Charging for a coach when you have no other choice? Think that’s wrong!

@FosterAdrian: £40 plus mandatory £22.50 stinks!

@beiderbecks: Hope we charge them the same. Ridiculous and cost of forced transport added.

@chris_ross49: @eric_eisner surely you would agree that this is a bit wrong charging fans £22.50 for a journey down the road that we have no option other than to pay for?

@DHartrick: £40 for a ticket? Talk about ripping the fan off. We best charge them the same amount when they come to Fratton Park.

@DeanoJPFC16: That’s £117 for a game for me and my lad 15 miles from Fareham, disgusting.

Additional information for Pompey fans attending south-coast derby against Southampton

Fans are advised of the following if they are attending the game against Southampton next month:

1. No tickets will be issued until the day of the game and will only be handed to the supporters assigned to the ticket at time of booking. They will need to provide photographic ID before being issued with their ticket once aboard the coach.

2. At the point of your match-ticket purchase, you will be required to select your preferred pick-up location. Prior to the fixture, fans will be issued confirmation of times and their location via email. Supporter preferences cannot be guaranteed, but the club will endeavour to accommodate.

3. You will be allocated a coach number prior to the day of travel, confirming your location, as well as arrival and departure times. The coaches will leave at these agreed times and any person who arrives late will not be able to attend the fixture.

4. All supporters will be searched at the pick-up location prior to boarding the coaches.

5.No food or drink can be taken on board the coaches. It is preferred that supporters do not carry a bag, but if you require one, please ensure it is no bigger than A4 size.

6. Supporter coaches will include a member of club staff on board from each of the locations.

