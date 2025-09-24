Here’s what tickets remain available to Pompey fans for their next six Championship games

Approxiamately 2,000 Pompey fans will be in attendance at Portman Road on Saturday as the Blues reacquaint themselves with Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Head coach John Mousinho might not have the services of the likes of Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring), Callum Lang (hamstring) or Conor Chaplin (unavailable due to terms of loan) to call upon for their latest trip to Suffolk.

But with a full away end backing his troops all the way, Pompey will still be well-equiped for the battle that lies head.

That support has helped the Blues through some tough spells in the past. It’s also helped create some wonderful memories, with the recent trip to Southampton’s St Mary’s another terrific example of what the Fratton faithful bring to a match day.

As always, getting your hand on a Pompey ticket isn’t always easy - especially away from home.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the current ticket availability for the next six Blues games so that you can at least work out whether or not you still have the opportunity to cheer on Mousinho’s side from the stands.

Here’s what we discovered ahead of games, including Watford, Middlesbrough and Leicester.

Current Pompey ticket availability

Ipswich Town (A)

Date: Saturday, September 27 (3pm).

Current ticket status: 2,000 tickets provided for the 29,673-capacity Portman Road ground. However, all tickets for the game against Ipswich Town are sold out.

Watford (H)

Date: Wednesday, October 1 (7.45pm)

Current ticket status: This fixture is not sold out, with availability remaining in the North Stand, South Stand and Milton End. While there’s limited availability in all the stands mentioned, your best chance of getting a ticket beside with your mates or family members is in the South Stand lower section beside the away end.

Middlesbrough (H)

Date: Saturday, October 4 (3pm)

Current ticket status: A limited number of home tickets remain for this Saturday fixture against the current league leaders, with availability remaining in the North Stand upper, Milton End and South Stand. With 3% availability, blocks NLK (North Stand lower) and SA (South Stand) have the most number of seats available.

Middlesbrough are expected to sell out their away allocation of 2,171 match-day tickets.

Leicester City (A)

Date: Saturday, October 18 (7.45pm)

Current ticket status: Pompey fans have been allocated just under 3,300 tickets for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Tickets for fans with 115+ loyalty points went on sale at 10am today, with further windows of opportunity available until they go on general sale, if needed, on Thursday, September 25 at 4pm.

Coventry City (H)

Date: Tuesday, October 21 (7.45pm)

Current ticket status: There remains good availability for this midweek fixture, although there’s limited availability in the Fratton End.

Stoke City (H)

Date: Saturday, October 25 (12.30pm)

Current ticket status: There remains good availability for this lunch-time kick-off, although there’s limited availability in the Fratton End (block FE - 1%).

