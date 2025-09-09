The Serbian defender had joined on a free transfer from Werder Bremen on the eve of the south-coast derby

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the number 26 who occupied Pompey’s bench at St Mary’s, it was a glorious introduction to English football and an historic moment for his new club.

Recruited 24 hours earlier, he had a prime seat to savour the 4-1 demolition of Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2010. To date, it’s the only time the Blues have won there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, few will recognise the name of Dusko Tosic, while The News do not possess a single photograph of him.

Serbian international Dusko Tosic never played for Pompey, but was on the bench the last time they were at St Mary's. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images | Getty Images

After all, weeks later the Serbian defender departed Fratton Park having never made an appearance due to the Premier League refusing to register him. The 25-year-old was one of the many victims of the Blues’ horrific financial meltdown.

Indeed, that south-coast derby was the defender’s only first-team squad involvement after the free transfer recruit arrived on an 18-month deal following his departure from Werder Bremen.

With their 104-day transfer embargo partially lifted in January 2010, Avram Grant recruited Quincy Owusu-Abeyie, Ricardo Rocha and Tosic to bolster a team which had been fixed to the foot of the Premier League since the fourth match of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunning St Mary’s baptism

A Serbian international capable of operating at left-back or centre-half, having signed on the Friday, Tosic was thrown straight into the squad for following day’s FA Cup trip to St Mary’s.

What unfolded was a blistering final 24 minutes as Pompey scored four times to claim a 4-1 success through goals Owusu-Abeyie, Aruna Dindane, Nadir Belhaj and Jamie O’Hara, representing their first - and only - St Mary’s victory.

Tosic was a substitute alongside Kanu, Richard Hughes, Freddie Piquionne, Danny Webber and Jamie Ashdown, yet wasn’t called upon in the match.

Jamie O'Hara celebrates scoring Pompey's fourth in the 4-1 win at St Mary's in February 2010. Picture: Phil Cole/Getty Images | Getty Images

Still, the following week, he was scheduled to face Birmingham in a midweek reserve fixture, representing his first competitive outing for Pompey. However, the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - much to the Blues’ frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-team coach Paul Groves told The News at the time: ‘It’s going to take a little bit of time for Dusko. First and foremost, he has got to have a look at the level, get used to how we work and get used to one or two of the players’ names.

‘He has had a couple of training sessions, but they have only been light sessions. When you start preparing for the game you tailor the training off, so there has only been so much he’s been able to do.

‘The reserve match was the chance to show what he’s about, while we would have an opportunity to see where he is in terms of fitness. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

‘Dusko’s a versatile player who has played at left-back and been the left-sided centre-half. He has a decent left foot and a decent range of passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s obviously played at Werder Bremen – which is a good standard – so hopefully he will enhance the squad.’

The beginning of the end of his Portsmouth career

However, Tosic never had another chance.

Just 13 days after the St Mary’s match, Pompey became the first Premier League club to enter administration, having for so long fended off the inevitable, while were later handed a nine-point deduction.

Former Pompey player Dusko Tosic in action for Serbia at the 2018 World Cup finals. Picture: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images | Getty Images

In addition, despite having been eligible for the FA Cup, a fresh registration embargo implemented by the Premier League prohibited Tosic from featuring in league competition for the Blues.

Barely two weeks into his Pompey career and the Serbian defender could no longer represent the club he was contracted to. His time on the south-coast was already over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Groves told The News: ‘There was no point in Tosic continuing. It was a shame. He came in and trained with us and started to get used to us.

‘I suppose he’s one of the victims of the situation.’

QPR end playing limbo

With the player still contracted, the FA eventually granted Tosic an emergency loan in March 2010 to end his playing limbo, following a plea from their Serbia counterparts.

There was the option of remaining in the Premier League with Swansea, yet he instead chose to link-up with Neil Warnock at Championship QPR for the remainder of the season.

Tosic told the club's website: ‘All I want to do is play games, and hopefully I will get that chance here with Queens Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I didn't want to play for any Championship team, it had to be right. I have watched a couple of QPR matches and there are some very good players here.

‘The Club has a great tradition also, which is important.’

Warnock commented: ‘This is a good opportunity to have a look at a young international footballer between now and the end of the season.’

Initially included on the bench, he made his Football League debut in a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in April 2010 during a run which saw him start their final five matches.

Operating at left-back, Rangers conceded just twice during that spell and won on three occasions as they finished 13th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Portsmouth chief backs 'talented' transfer flop to succeed after forgettable Fratton Park spell

Despite becoming a free agent that summer, QPR decided against pursuing a permanent deal, while West Ham and Birmingham were also linked with the Serb.

However, he instead signed for Red Star Belgrade on a three-year deal and later represented Betis (loan), Turkish club Genclerbirligi, Besiktas, Guangzhou R&F and Kasimpasa.

He would also appear in the 2018 World Cup finals for Serbia, featuring against Costa Rica and Switzerland, in an international career which saw him total 26 caps.

And, for one afternoon, he was also part of the last Pompey squad to win at St Mary’s in the south-coast derby.

Your Next Pompey Read: 'My goal was better than David Norris'!': The forgotten Pompey scorer on his stunner against Southampton