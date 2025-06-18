Pompey have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window

Pompey boss John Mousinho has explained the decision to make Aussie youngster Adrian Segecic the club’s first signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Blues after moving to Fratton Park on a free transfer from Sydney FC.

An undisclosed training compensation fee has been agreed with the Sky Blues, whom the Australia under-23 international joined as a teenager in 2017.

Segegic arrives on the south coast after finishing the 2024-25 A-League season as it’s joint-top scorer with 13 goals and with a host of other personal awards - including Sydney FC’s player of the year award.

John Mousinho welcomes Adrian Segecic to Pompey

Welcoming him to his new home, where he’ll link up with fellow Aussies Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell and Thomas Waddingham, Mousinho said Pompey had signed one of Australia’s ‘hottest prospects’.

‘Adrian is a really exciting young player – one of the hottest prospects coming out of Australia at the moment,’ said Mousinho.

‘He was top scorer in the A-League last season and collected plenty of individual awards, while gaining recognition further afield as well.

‘We’ve already had some success with bringing people over from that part of the world and we hope that Adrian can now make a real impact at Pompey.

‘He’s very attack-minded and is happy as a winger or in the number 10 role. He’s creative and plays with plenty of energy, so we’re delighted to have him here with us.’

The News understands the Blues beat a host of clubs from Europe and the MLS to sign Segecic.

Pompey fans will get their first glimpse of him in action when the Blues travel to non-league Woking on Tuesday, July 15.

