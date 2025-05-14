The questions have frustratingly hung over Zak Swanson for much of his time at Pompey.

And it must’ve been as infuriating for one of the most naturally talented operators in this group as anyone, as lingering doubts hung over his unquestionable ability.

The thing was, as the player acknowledged himself, it was a justifiable shadow hanging over his Blues career amid an injury-hit first two seasons at PO4.

The ongoing groin issues which required surgery were the root of the problem, with a degree of hesitancy over whether the former Arsenal man warranted a new agreement as his two-year stay came to a close last year.

Was Swanson a product of an academy system, where its inhabitants are a protected species? Was he ever going to graduate and become robust enough, when players are rarely actually fully fit in the long, hard slog of an English season?

This is now something the right-back can offer in the affirmative, as he reflects on his contribution to Championship survival.

Zak Swanson’s Pompey appearances

2022-23 25 2023-24 19 2024-25 32

It’s also probably the key factor why his Fratton adventures will now continue into a fourth season.

Amid the headline news of Kusini Yengi’s Pompey journey being at a close, the other big mention in dispatches was the option being taken up on Swanson’s contract as the club published their retained list last night.

‘Now the challenge for Zak – as with the rest of the players – is to make the step up to the Championship.’ Pompey boss John Mousinho said, when confirming that news.

A total of 32 appearances, with 24 of outings coming as starts, is a definitive riposte to that challenge.

Swanson also was named in 24 successive squads from the 3-0 win over Bristol City at the start of December, until the 1-0 victory over Blackburn in March.

Amid that run, the 24-year-old also banked a block of 10 successive starts, featuring prominently in the four wins out of five culminating in the Leeds success which was so central to Championship survival.

The shift in dynamic over Pompey’s right-back role has been fascinating, too.

Jordan Williams was signed as the front-line operator in that position, but made 12 starts at right-back amid an injury-hit 20 outings. Terry Devlin is a versatile performer now viewed primarily as a right-back, with 11 starts there across 32 outings.

Arsenal arrival out to cement Pompey legacy

His form in that time has been decent, though, a reasonable criticism would be his impact in games needing to be more prolonged. When Swanson is at the fore up and down the right flank, he looks a heck of a player.

There has been difficult moments, too. The Cambridge-born man was one of those to carry the can for the 6-1 capitulation at Stoke last October, while Cardiff in February was a tough evening leading to his half-time withdrawal.

So eradicating those blips and getting the absolute most out of his quality has to be what comes next, for a player it seems to come easy to at times.

That may well be a mental challenge as much as a physical battle, but one this gifted footballer is capable of rising to as he looks to cement his Pompey legacy.