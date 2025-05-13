Pompey remain keen on making Rob Atkinson’s recent Fratton Park loan from Bristol City a permanent arrangement

Pompey's chances of signing Rob Atkinson have taken a new twist after Bristol City’s play-off drama against Sheffield United.

The centre-back is one of the Blues’ top targets this summer after an outstanding loan spell saw him emerge as a huge fan favourite among those at PO4.

Despite missing nearly two months of his temporary stay with a calf injury, the 26-year-old amassed 15 appearances following his January arrival and, crucially, played a vital role in Pompey’s Championship survival.

After losing just four times in a Blues shirt, the Fratton faithful have since called on John Mousinho and Rich Hughes to re-sign Atkinson on a permanent deal in the forthcoming transfer window.

However, those hopes have taken a new twist after the Robins crashed out of the end-of-season play-offs after a 6-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of the Blades.

After Liam Manning’s men fell to a 3-0 loss in the first leg at Ashton Gate on Thursday, they required an almighty turnaround in the second leg at Bramall Lane on Monday. But it would be further disappointment for the Robins, whose campaign came to a frustrating end against Chris Wilder’s troops.

The Robins’ hopes weren’t helped as Manning could name just one specialist centre-back in his 3-5-2 line-up against the Blades - Zak Vyner.

That was a result of Rob Dickie’s red card in the first leg, while Luke McNally sustained a season-ending ACL injury in February.

It also prompted criticism among supporters at Ashton Gate, after Manning sanctioned the loan departures of Atkinson and Kal Naismith during the January window.

Understandably, this did leave the Robins short at the back, with full-back’s Haydon Roberts, George Tanner and Cam Pring all lining up at centre-half at various points of their push for promotion.

There’ll be plenty of attention on Atkinson’s future at Ashton Gate this summer, with the 26-year-old heading into the final 12 months of his current terms.

Liam Manning on Rob Atkinson’s Bristol City future amid Pompey interest

Liam Manning. | Getty Images

Speaking to Bristol Live last month, Manning insisted his the defender’s long-term future will be assessed at the campaign’s conclusion, with Pompey keen on bringing him back on a permanent basis.

He said in April: ‘I think so much is going into getting to the end of the season here first and then naturally, the conversations will happen on situations, scenarios, and what things look like.

‘I'm delighted for Rob. It was obviously one of those where he missed a large chunk of football through injury so the fact that he's been able to get back in and start putting minutes together, that was the reason for the loan because it was quite unlikely it was going to happen here instantly with where we were at so it's been really good for him.

‘How John's handled him has been excellent as well so it will be one of those where we'll get to the end of the season and see.’

With supporters still waiting news on Pompey’s retained list, the Blues currently have Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat, Hayden Matthews, Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre as centre-back options contracted beyond this summer.