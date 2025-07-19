The former Oxford, Fulham and Middlesbrough keeper is being pursued by Karl Robinson

Pompey’s Jordan Archer is the subject of League Two interest.

The News understands the 32-year-old is being pursued by Salford City, who believe they can convince the goalkeeper to drop two divisions to join them.

The former Spurs man has drifted further from the first-team picture since Ben Killip’s arrival, which has ramped up competition as Nicolas Schmid’s number two.

Indeed, Killip ended last season starting successive Championship matches and subsequently signed a new two-year deal this summer.

The securing of the former Barnsley keeper’s future inevitably impacts on Archer’s own position within the Pompey squad, with 12 months remaining on his contract.

No senior goalkeepers at Salford

That has alerted Salford, who presently don’t have any senior goalkeepers on their books, with the League Two campaign now just two weeks away.

Veteran Jamie Jones left at the season’s end following the expiry of his one-year deal, while loanee Matt Young returned to parent club Sunderland. They have subsequently used triallists during their pre-season.

The opportunity of potential first-team football could appeal to Archer, who has started just 16 league matches since December 2019, during spells with Oxford, Fulham, Motherwell, Middlesbrough, QPR and now Pompey.

Three Portsmouth appearances last season

He was handed his debut at Cardiff in October 2024 after coming off the bench after 31 minutes to replace Schmid, who had sustained a concussion.

Jordan Archer made three appearances for Pompey last season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite the Blues’ 2-0 defeat - the scoreline when he entered the pitch - Archer impressed and prevented an even heavier defeat amid an abject display from the visitors.

With Schmid still missing from the following match against Sheffield Wednesday, he kept his place, yet Pompey lost 2-1, with one of the goals a stunning long-distance strike from Michael Smith.

Archer also started the FA Cup third-round trip to Wycombe in January, yet was forced off at half-time through a quad injury as they lost 3-0.

More recently, the ex-Millwall man played the second half of Pompey’s friendly at Farnborough on Thursday night, sharing duties with Schmid in a 5-0 success.

Portsmouth want four goalkeepers for this season

That will be upgraded to a number three search should Archer depart Fratton Park for Salford, leaving just Schmid and Killip in the building.

The promising Toby Steward is also on Pompey’s books, yet earlier this month joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan to aid his development.

The Blues head to Crawley today (3pm) for their third friendly of the summer and it remains to be seen whether Archer will be involved considering Salford’s ongoing interest.

