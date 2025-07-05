Former Pompey favourite Alex Robertson’s future is the subject of much debate following Cardiff’s relegation to League One

‘I can’t really see it.’ That was the honest verdict shared by The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen after the subject of a potential Fratton Park return for Alex Robertson was brought up in the latest episode of Pompey Talk.

The former fans’ favourite name has been mentioned in dispatches this summer as the Blues look to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of their second successive Championship campaign.

Cardiff City’s relegation to League One following Robertson’s maiden season in the Welsh capital has fuelled opinions being formed.

Talk has also been powered by John Mousinho’s latest admission that he is ‘monitoring’ the 22-year-old’s situation with the Bluebirds, with the Aussie having three years remaining on his current Cardiff contract.

Whether Robertson decides to cut short his stay in Wales remains to be seen. Cardiff’s perspective on Robertson’s future has also not been made public.

But whatever does unfold over the remainder of the transfer window, Allen finds it hard to see a situation where Robertson makes a Fratton Park comeback.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘Do I think he'll come back? I can't really see it in terms of…

‘Pompey would like him back. John Mousinho explained at length how he would never turn away a player they've tried to target before and he didn't want to join. He said it doesn't make business sense.

‘So, yeah, Pompey would love to have him back. (He’s) still highly regarded, he still speaks highly of his time here. Fans remember what a very good player he is.

‘But he's with Cardiff at the moment. He's got three years left on his contract. No doubt they've got plans for him.

‘As John Mousinho said, Pompey are monitoring it like they would do with all former loan players. So they'll be keeping an eye on that from afar.

‘But there's nothing happening there at the moment unless things change for Cardiff, I suppose.’

John Mousinho: I’m sure we would have a conversation

Pompey boss John Mousinho | National World

Pompey were keen to make Robertson’s Pompey loan stay permanent last summer following a successful PO4 stint that was cut short by injury.

A fee was agreed with Manchester City for the midfielder, yet he instead decided to continue his development at Championship rivals Cardiff.

That switch didn’t go according to plan, though, with the ambitious Robertson part of the Bluebirds squad that finished bottom of the table and was unceremoniously relegated to the third tier of English football.

Despite that snub, Mousinho said there was no grudge with the Aussie and would be receptive of a return to Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, the Blues head coach - who wants two new midfielders this summer - said: ‘Speaking about Alex hypothetically, I would never have an issue re-signing a player we’ve had previously.

‘If you get hung up on those sorts of things then I think you’re in trouble in football. It’s about any deal which is the right deal for us.

‘We’ve spoken to players previously - not necessarily players who have signed here - that have said “No” and signed elsewhere or decided this wasn’t the right football club for them. Then they’ve been back on the table a year or six months later for whatever reason, good or bad.

‘I have no idea if Alex could come back. As you know, he is a Cardiff player, so I couldn’t possibly say anything.

‘Certainly with the loan players, we are a bit more open about them. If you’re giving me a name that we’ve been linked to who plays for another club and never played for us before, you know what my response would be.

‘However, with all our former loan players, we always keep an eye on it and monitor that situation. A lot of them we know, they’ve been in the building. We know they can contribute. The likes of Rob (Atkinson), as soon as he left we looked at what that situation would be like.

‘Alex is no different. If there is any situation he becomes available, then I am sure we would have a conversation.’

