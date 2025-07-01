Pompey-linked Griffin Yow | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Pompey have been linked with moves for Pelle Mattsson (Denmark) and Mark Kosznovszky (Hungary) in the past week - now another player who plays on the continent is being tipped for a move to Fratton Park this summer

The Belgium Jupiler Pro League is the latest market Pompey have been reportedly exploring in search of first-team reinforcements ahead of the new season.

And according to MLS and United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) ‘insider’ Tom Bogert, that scouring of the Belgian top flight has led them to the door of KVC Westerlo’s Griffin Yow - an exciting right winger, who has attracted the interest of Champions League clubs in recent months.

Bogert, via X, has stated that Pompey want to sign the 22-year-old, who is a product of DC United’s youth system. And while no official approach has been made to the Het Kuipje outfit, he claims one is expected to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Pompey’s reported interest could come at a hefy price, though. With Yow - who has one year left on his Westerlo contract - an attractive proposition for some of Europe’s top sides and of supposed interest to clubs in the Eredivisie, both transfermarket.com and Flashscore.com value him at the four millions euros mark, which is approximately £3.4m.

However, that’s the price you pay for a player whose best years are still in front of him and who has made the transition to European football with relative ease.

In the three seasons Yow has spent in Belgium, the forward has scored 15 goals and registered 18 assists in the 66 league games he has played.

Last term proved his most productive, though, with the USA under-23 international and Olympian scoring eight goals and setting up three others.

Pompey’s right-wing options

Pompey have already added their right-wing options this summer following the arrival of Aussie Adrian Segecic from Sydney FC last month.

They also possess both Matt Ritchie and Harvey Blair. But with Segecic more than comfortable operating in a no10 role, Ritchie not a guaranteed starter next term and Blair yet to prove himself at Championship level, there is room for improvement down the Blues’ right flank.

Pompey have also been linked with young Brescia winger Patrick Nuamah this summer. But with the Italy under-18 international left-footed, he would be considered a standby option for Josh Murphy, if that particular rumour proved to be true.

January arrival Cohen Bramall deputised for Murphy last season from the bench. However, he’s no longer at Fratton Park after John Mousinho decided against offering the former Rotherham man a long-term PO4 deal.

Pompey new boy Adrian Segecic. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Griffin Yow: I’m ready for the next step

Yow’s stock has been steadily rising since making the switch from DC to Westerlo in 2022.

And he’s clearly a player who wants to test himself at higher levels. Speaking to Goal.com in May, the winger said: ‘I'm someone who is always striving for more.

‘I don't just accept that this is my level. I feel good here, yes. I'm comfortable here, for sure, but I'm also someone who wants to reach the next step and challenge myself.

‘My goal is to play in the Champions League, to play in the World Cup, and to face these top-tier teams in the world. If a better situation comes, then yes, there would be no doubt in my mind, but it has to be a better situation. I'm ready for the next step, for sure, but it has to be the right one.’

