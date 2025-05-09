Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth linked with Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis - but Hibs hope they hold advantage in transfer race for Australian’s signature

Hibernian are hoping the lure of European football will tempt Pompey-linked midfielder Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road next season.

The Australia under-23 international - who is currently on the Blues’ radar, according to reports in Scotland - has spent a successful season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side from Sunderland.

The 21-year-old’s performances have helped David Gray’s side move up to third in the table, with a place in Europe next term their reward if they remain there over the final three games of the season.

They have also caught the eye of journalists north of the border, with the former Central Coast Mariners man short-listed for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year award.

Triantis’ displays for the Edinburgh club have attracted admirers from further afield, though, with Pompey credited with an interest as they look to revamp their midfield ahead of next term.

A move back to parent club Sunderland awaits in the summer, with the young Aussie contracted to the Black Cats until 2027. No doubt, the Stadium of Light side - who start their play-off campaign against Coventry City tonight - will take stock of the player’s progress before deciding how they see him fitting into their plans going forward.

However, Hibs are determined to test Sunderland’s resolve over the summer, and they hope the ability to add European football to he deep-lying midfielder’s CV will help them beat off any competitions for Triantis’ signature.

Why Hibs believe they can lure Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road

Gray told the Edinburgh Evening News: ‘He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there,’ said Gray. ‘But I think he's done really well.

‘He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

‘But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.’

Hibs boss assesses Nectar Triantis’ season

Hibs boss David Gray | Getty Images

Triantis has featured 31 times for Hibs in the league this term, scoring three goals and registering six assists.

He still has three more games left to play against Celtic (A), St Mirren (A) and Rangers. But no matter how the Easter Road do in those games, Gary believes the young Aussie has had a fantastic campaign.

‘I think he’s had a fantastic season,’ added Gray. ‘He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

‘I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

‘Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball.

‘Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.’

Pompey’s need for midfield reinforcements

Pompey will be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Freddie Potts (West Ham) and Isaac Hayden now gone following the completion of their loans.

At present, Andre Dozzell, club captain Marlon Pack and forgotten man Abdoulaye Kamara are the only engine-room specialists left in the first-team ranks, with Terry Devlin now converted to a right-back.

As well as Triantis, the Blues have also been linked with Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha.

