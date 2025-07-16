John Swift completed his move to Pompey on Tuesday, with the 30-year-old former Chelsea, Reading and Brentford midfielder signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park

John Swift has spoken for the first time since he completed his free-transfer move to Pompey.

And the one-time former Blues youth-team player confessed ‘it feels great to be back home’ after he signed a two-year deal with the Fratton Park outfit.

The 30-year-old has arrived back at PO4 on a free, following the expiration of his West Brom contract at the end of June. His return comes 19 years after he was told, as a 10-year-old, he had no future with the club by then academy boss Paul Hart.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has amassed 380 senior games and scored more than 60 goals in English Football.

Swift’s playing career has seen him line up for the likes of Chelsea, Brentford, Reading and the Baggies, while the Gosport-born player has also represented England at all levels up until the under-21s.

Clearly, the former Brune Park Community School pupil didn’t let the disappointment of being released by Pompey all those years ago get in his way of forging a successful career for himself in the game.

Yet despite those experiences, Swift admitted it was good to be back on home turf again - and to be part of the ‘historic’ club’s future.

Reaching out to the Fratton faithful via Instagram, the attacking midfielder wrote: ‘Absolutely delighted to join @pompey, such a historic club and it feels great to be back home. can’t wait to see you all at Fratton Park.’

John Swift congratulated on his Pompey move

Former Chelsea and Pompey midfielder Milan Lalkovic | Getty Images

Among the number of former team-mates who reached out to Swift to congratulate him on his move were Karlan Grant, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana, who has also been linked with Pompey this season, and one-time Blues loanee Jordan Obita, who played with the midfielder at Reading.

Former Blues player Milan Lalkovic was also in touch, with both he and Swift youthful team-mates together at Stamford Bridge. He wrote: ‘Great club, enjoy it!’

Speaking to the club website, Pompey boss John Mousinho also thought it was a great move for Swift. He said: ‘John is a player with bags of Championship experience and is a real leader – both on and off the pitch.

‘He possesses all the qualities we were looking for in a midfielder, as the club look to build on what was a positive first campaign back at this level.

‘We’re delighted to add John to the squad relatively early in pre-season and I’m really looking forward to working with him as we build up to our first competitive fixture next month.’

Pompey add much-needed depth to midfield

Swift represents Pompey’s second signing of the transfer window, following last month’s arrival of Adrian Segecic from Sydney FC.

He’s their first new addition for a role in the middle of the park, though - an area the Blues remain keen to strengthen over the remaining weeks of the summer.

As well as Diangana, Pompey have also been linked with Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson.

However, there appears growing momentum in their recent interest in MTK Budapest midfielder Mark Kosznovszky. Reports on Tuesday claim a deal for the 23-year-old could be close, with other outlets are claiming a £1.2m deal has been struck for the former Hungary under-21 international.