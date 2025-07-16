Pompey continue to show an interest in Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson

Pompey target Pelle Mattsson has heightened speculation about his future by admitting he’s ‘ready for the next step’ in his career and that a move to England ‘would be great’.

Meanwhile, in a further boost to the Blues’ hopes of landing the in-demand Dane, it has emerged that Norwich - the Fratton Park side’s main rival for the defensive midfielder’s signatute - are now reportedly looking at Serbia international Mirko Topic as an alternative.

Reports from Portugal on Tuesday claimed Topic’s current club, Famalicao, are expecting the Canaries to lodge an offer for the 24-year-old, who made 34 appearances for the Premeira Liga side last season and is under contract until 2027.

That development comes as Norwich - who were considered ‘confident’ of reaching an agreement with Silkeborg for £2.5m-rated Mattsson’s services - find negotiations with the Danish SuperLiga side arduous.

Canaries sporting director Ben Knapper has also since admitted that the Carrow Road outfit will be making just one signing in the defensive midfield position that both Mattsson and Topic operate in.

Pompey remain interested in the Silkeborg ace -who is now into the final 12 months of his contract and was the subject of a £1.75m bid from an unnamed club last week - but took steps to add much-needed competition to their midfield ranks on Tuesday by signing free-agent John Swift following the expiry of his contract at West Brom.

The 30-year-old, who is more offensively-minded, didn’t feature in the Blues’ opening pre-season game against Woking. But with Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin - both full-backs - asked to play there against the non-leaguers, it highlighted Pompey’s need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

Former Borussia Dortmund and PSG midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara, meanwhile, has been told he’s free to leave Fratton Park after just one year on Pompey’s books.

What Pelle Mattsson said about his future amid Pompey and Norwich links

Whether the Blues can make the most of Norwich’s reported switch in targets remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Mattsson admitted a move to these shores appealed to him - despite speculation over his future proving difficult to cope with.

Speaking to Danish media site Midtjyllands Avis after Silkeborg’s pre-season defeat to St Pauli, the 23-year-old said: ‘It's new for me to be in the middle of (transfer speculation). I dare say it's incredibly difficult because I also have to perform on the pitch. I have to get used to being linked to a number of clubs. I haven't tried that before in my career, but I think I've found a balance in it.

‘I'm not disappointed that nothing has fallen into place yet. My agent and I are watching the time and seeing if something comes along that suits both parties. Then we'll see when it happens... if it happens. It's not up to me whether I'm here after September 1st, but I've said that I'm ready for the next step.’

Pompey continue to be linked with MTK Budapest midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, despite The News being previously told that those links were wide of the mark.