Leicester City boss Marti Cifuentes has been speaking about transfers amid links with Pompey winger Josh Murphy

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marti Cifuentes is expecting Leicester City to bolster their ranks before the close of the transfer window.

The Foxes boss has confirmed the hard work is continuing behind the scenes to improve the quality of the King Power Stadium side’s squad in the coming days amid concerns over a lack of signings made this summer - and reports linking the club with a move for Pompey winger Josh Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, Football Insider claimed Cifuentes had made last season’s Blues player of the year his ‘number one target’ ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline. The website also said the Foxes had already made contact with Pompey to make their interest known.

The report emerged as Bilal El Khannouss continues to be linked with a big-money move away from the King Power. The Morocco international, who has Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Leeds and Newcastle interested, was once again missing from Leicester's match-day squad as they beat Birmingham 2-0 on Friday night.

Abdul Fatawu also continues to be linked with an exit, while fellow attacker Kasey McAteer was sold to Ipswich for a reported £12m last week.

Leicester have already raised £50m from player sales this summer, with five first-team members departing. But incomings have been few, with former Pompey keeper Asmir Begovic their only new addition in the transfer window to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has given the likes of 16-year-old academy product and winger Jeremy Monga, and 21-year-old striker Silko-Amari Thomas, their chance to step into the first team.

And while Cifuentes is happy to provide that opportunity for the club’s youngsters, he admitted Leicester will still explore external options to enhance the squad’s quality.

Marti Cifuentes on Leicester signings amid Josh Murphy links

‘There is a possibility to go into the market, yes,’ said Cifuentes in an interview with Leicester Live on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The fans can be calm about it (transfers). Despite it being just a few days left, I’m sure they will see the work behind the scenes at the end of this window.

‘We have daily communication on what I think we need to reinforce. If we can find a solution inside the club… the last game, Silko (Thomas) jumped from the bench and he did well in my eyes.

‘I will always try to find ways to solve the problem, not just with players from the academy, but thinking about how players can play in different roles or positions.

‘If that’s not the case, then we look at the market. Whatever happens, we can be sure these players will make us improve. If not, it doesn’t make any sense (to sign them).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cifuentes reiterated that stance to Sky Sports following his side’s win against Birmingham on Friday.

He said: ‘We are looking always for ways to reinforce the team.

‘And the first way to do it is to look at the players we have in the building, players from the academy.

‘I’m very satisfied with everyone. I will see what happens in the next three days, but the target is always to have the best squad possible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Josh Murphy really leave Pompey before transfer deadline day?

Josh Murphy has proven to be an inspired Pompey signing, following his free transfer move from Oxford in the summer of 2024 on a three-year deal.

Last season the 30-year-old registered seven goals and 14 assists from his 42 Championship games played - form that helped the Blues finish 16th in the Championship table.

And his importance to the team has already been felt this term, with his fantastic assist for Colby Bishop’s goal at West Brom last Saturday earning John Mousinho’s side a share of the spoils at the Hawthorns.

The Fratton faithful would loathe to lose a player of Murphy’s quality, particularly when Pompey remain active in their search of a right-winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands that the Blues are under no pressure to sell their prized asset in the final days of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Pompey writer, Jordan Cross, believes it would take an outrageous bid from Leicester City for Pompey to even consider letting Murphy depart.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘They (Pompey) will be under no pressure to sell, he’s their best player and it would take something outrageous for Pompey to consider doing that when it rips up their whole squad plans for the rest of the season.

‘There would be a tipping point, because naturally every player has a price. Pompey would have to balance that up against the fact that everything they’re working around is that he is fundamental to their whole game idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Any Pompey fan will tell you that, John Mousinho will tell you that, anyone with a clue about Pompey will say that. To sacrifice that at such a late stage means it would have to take a huge figure.’

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss delivers latest over former Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall man’s exit before transfer deadline