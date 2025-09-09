Deadline-day signing Makenzie Kirk will meet up with his new Pompey team-mates for the first time this week following Northern Ireland’s under-21 Euro qualifier against Georgia

Mackenzie Kirk has been backed to make a success of his move to Pompey.

The striker’s former St Johnstone team-mate, Uche Ikpeazu, believes the Blues have got themselves a player with ‘massive potential’ following his transfer window deadline day switch to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee.

And while the former Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Wycombe frontman has warned one of Pompey’s newest arrivals of the need to ‘leave no stone unturned’ in his pursuit of glory south of the border, he’s confident the 21-year-old will adapt to his new surroundings and prove a shrewd bit of business by the Championship outfit.

Ikpeazu knows well the terrain Kirk will be treading once his current commitments with Northern Ireland’s under-21s finish today with their game against Georgia (5pm kick-off).

The 30-year-old spent three years operating at Championship level and has a good idea of what it takes to be considered worthy of that stage.

He’s also seen at close quarters what Kirk has to offer, having witnessed the Edinburgh youngster bag eight Scottish Premiership goals during St Johnstone’s relegation from the top flight last term.

According to Ikpeazu, Pompey possess the quality within their ranks that will allow the striker to shine. But he also believes his former team-mate has the capabilities, too, to be a huge hit at PO4.

He told The Courier: ‘Everyone’s journey is different. I entered the Championship when I was 25 at Wycombe, who were down the bottom.

‘Makenzie has gone to a team which I think will do decent.

‘I gave him the advice not to leave any stone unturned. Because the level is amazing and, at the same time, cut-throat.

‘There’s always someone ready to take your spot. The competition is fiercer because there’s more money. That’s what happens the higher you go.

‘It was a bit different for me because I moved around my whole career.

“This is his first time he’s moving away. But he will adapt. I know a few players at Portsmouth as well so I think the lads there will look after him.’

Kirk will find himself in competition with Colby Bishop - the Blues’ top scorer for each of the past three seasons - and Thomas Waddingham for a place in John Mousinho’s starting XI.

Fellow deadline-day arrival, Conor Chaplin, is also no stranger to leading the line. And with Pompey making 11 signings in total this summer, it’s fair to say the battle to get into the current match-day squad - let alone the team - is one of the toughest in recent Fratton Park history.

Kirk, who signed a three-year deal with the club, certainly has work cut out for him. But Ikpeazu believes the ‘inspirational’ striker has all the qualities to go a long way in the game.

He added: ‘Obviously, I played in the Championship and it’s a great level.

‘I had one year at Wycombe, did well and Middlesbrough bought me. That shows you what can happen.

‘For Makenzie, as a young player, to come in and do as well as he has and kick on, I’m buzzing for him. He sat next to me in the changing room so I will miss his banter and everything, but that’s football.

‘Go and be great.

‘That should be an inspiration to everyone in our team when you see a player like that do well. I think it’s inspiring for the rest of the lads, including myself, because that’s the level you want to be at.

‘He’s done extremely well, even though we were relegated. For such a young lad, he’s got massive potential, and I hope he goes all the way.’

