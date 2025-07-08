Pompet remain keen on signing Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson this summer

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey will know if their pursuit of Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson will reach a successful conclusion sooner rather than later.

That’s after the Danish Superliga side’s sporting director, Jesper Stuker, suggested he’s willing to change his approach to speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move away from Mascot Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the Silkeborg chief was adamant that Mattsson would not be sanctioned any move away until the club’s Europa Conference League qualifying commitments had been fulfilled - a campaign that starts against Icelandic side KA on July 23 and which could run until near the end of August.

However, in recent days his stance has changed somewhat. Indeed, following reports over the weekend that the Blues’ Championship rivals Norwich City had seen a £1.75m bid for the defensive midfielder turned down following exploritory talks, Stuker has admitted he would like the situation resolved ‘as quickly as possible’.

Jesper Stuker changes Pelle Mattsson transfer stance

Speaking to Midtyjllands Avis, the 52-year-old would not confirm whether the bid they had rejected for £2.5m-rated Mattsson had come from the Canaries - or Pompey. Yet he encouraged those clubs interested in the player to pick up their progress.

Stuker said: ‘I've seen it (reports of a bid being rejected), but whether it's Portsmouth or Norwich, I don't really have any comments about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can feel that there is generally starting to be more activity, now the transfer window has started. I can't say if it applies to Pelle, but I think there are some who have been on holiday and have come back now.

‘It has been a bit difficult with some of the things we have been working on, but I also hope that they have come back from vacation so that we can get through it. There are some things in progress, and ideally it would be resolved as quickly as possible. But there are several parties that need to agree, so it may take some time.’

Pompey’s need for midfield reinforcements

Pompey have put Mattsson high on their wanted list as they look for midfield reinforcements following the loan departures of Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden at the end of last season.

With just over a month until their Championship opener against Oxford United on August 9, Mousinho’s current options for the Blues engine room are Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Terry Devlin and Abdoulaye Kamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s not a strong enough pool of players to call upon if Pompey are to build on last season’s 16th place finish. And with The News understanding that reports linking the club with Hungary midfielder Mark Kosznovszky are wide of the mark, the pressure is growing on the Blues to make their mark in this key position.

Norwich’s interest in Mattsson, will come as a setback, though. According to reports, they’ve been tracking the midfielder for some time, while they, no doubt, will have deeper pockets than Pompey when it comes to agreeing a transfer fee.

According to pinkun.com , however, Norwich boss Liam Manning is already exploring other options if his interest in Mattsson comes to nothing.

Adrian Segecic remains the Blues’ only signing to date this transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, defender Ryley Towler joined Lincoln on a permanent deal, giving Pompey extra money to approach the remainder of the transfer window.

For your next Pompey read: Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in race with Rangers for outgoing £18m West Brom attacker