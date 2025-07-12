Talks between Pompey target Pelle Mattsson and Norwich City are reported to be at an ‘advanced stage’

Norwich City are ‘confident’ they can get a deal done for Pompey target Pelle Mattsson.

That’s the verdict of specialist Canaries reporter Samuel Seaman, who believes the Carrow Road side’s long pursuit of the Silkeborg IF midfielder will pay dividends this summer - with negotiations at an advanced stage.

The pinkun.com writer, however, claims no agreement is imminent as both clubs continue to haggle over a fee for 23-year-old Mattsson, who has a year remaining on his current deal with the Danish Superliga side. Reports of a £1.75m bid being turned down emerged last week.

With new boss Liam Manning forking out £6.9m on Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden this week - one of seven signings made by the Blues’ Championship rivals this summer - affordability is clearly not an issue for Norwich.

Instead, speaking on The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, Seaman said the club’s protracted discussions with Silkeborg were about striking the right deal for a player valued at £2.5m by his current employers.

Latest on Pompey and Norwich target Pelle Mattsson

Mattsson, who Pompey had identified as one of two central midfield signings they’d like to make this summer, was not named in the Silkeborg match-day squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Thisted FC on Saturday.

That has heightened talk of a move to Carrow Road among Canaries fans. But providing his latest knowledge of Norwich’s interest in Mattsson on Friday, Seaman said: ‘Obviously, they (Norwich) have looked at other players, and they'll certainly be ready if they can't do a deal for Mattsson.

‘But that's (at) a far more advanced stage than any other target in that position. Although, what we're led to believe at the moment is that there haven't been any giant steps forward in that.

‘Talks have been ongoing for the last few days, but the clubs are still negotiating Mattsson's value and the amount Norwich is willing to pay.

‘There were those reports of a £1.75 million bid being rejected early on in the window. Other Championship clubs have looked at him, but I think Portsmouth have been linked recently with a midfielder from MTK Budapest (Mark Kosznovszky), which probably tells you the sorts of noises they've heard from Mattsson over the last few weeks.

‘Norwich are quite confident that they can get that deal done. But right now, it certainly doesn't feel like anything imminent, and it’s still talks from club to club.

‘If you look at those finances that were in those reports a couple of weeks ago and compare that with some of the other players Norwich have been chasing and the fees that they've been willing to pay, I would be surprised if finances were an issue. It's about getting the best possible deal and closing the deal.

‘But clearly, he's somebody they've liked for a really long while. Somebody who's quite highly rated from across the Championship, really, and across football more widely. I think he's another one who Norwich would be very pleased to get over the line.’

Pompey’s pursuit of midfielders during transfer window

John Swift is closing in on a move to Pompey | Getty Images

The Blues have yet to strengthen their midfield ranks during the transfer window.

However, they are closing in on a new addition in that key department, with former West Brom midfielder John Swift understood to be putting the final touches to Fratton Park transfer.

The 30-year-old free agent is today having a medical and poised to sign a two-year deal with Blues, who will have the option of a further 12 months.

Pompey continue to be linked with Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky - despite The News being told that Pompey had no interest in the MTK Budapest player.