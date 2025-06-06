Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eyeing sensational return for Sheffield Wednesday striker with Championship rivals 'keen'
Pompey have once again been credited with interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Jamal Lowe.
For the second-successive summer transfer window, the 30-year-old has been linked with a sensational return to Fratton Park.
Just 12-months ago, the League Two title winner was reportedly on the Blues’ radar following his Bournemouth release as they prepared for life back in the Championship.
Although he went on to join the Owls in June 2024, just a year into his Hillsborough deal, EFL Analysis’ transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has tipped Lowe with a spectacular move to Pompey.
According to the latest report, John Mousinho’s men have been joined in the pursuit along with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United, who are both ‘keen’ on the Jamaican international .
The article goes on to suggest the forward is looking for regular first-team game time as he bids for a place in Steve McLaren’s Reggae Boyz’s World Cup squad for next summer.
Jamal Lowe’s frustrating stint at Sheffield Wednesday so far
Frequent match minutes have come at a premium for Lowe in his first campaign at Hillsborough.
He would be limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions - but still recorded three goals and two assists.
The former Wigan Athletic man made just one outing in the Owls final 11 matches - in which time he appeared in just four of Danny Rohl’s matchday squads.
That has prompted early rumours of a departure from south Yorkshire just 12 months into his three-year deal which he penned in July 2024.
It’s not for the first time that Lowe has been linked with a return to Fratton Park, having been linked with a switch prior to his Sheffield Wednesday move last summer.
In fact, the ex-Swansea City star sent many of the Fratton faithful into a frenzy as he posted a photo of himself in Gunwharf as speculation grew over where his next destination would be.
Although a move was rubbished at the time, there are once again questions being raised over the potential of a long-awaited reunion.
Jamal Lowe’s impressive rise at Fratton Park
Lowe arrived at Fratton Park relatively unknown in January 2017, when Paul Cook signed the talented forward from Hampton & Richmond.
And it wouldn’t take the Hive youth product long to adapt to League Two football - netting four goals in 14 appearances during the second-half of the campaign. In fact, the then winger netted twice to seal Pompey’s promotion from the EFL’s basement tier in a 3-1 win over Notts County.
The exciting ace would continue to impress under Kenny Jackett, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists in all competitions the following season.
But as Pompey mounted a promotion push during the 2018-19 campaign, it would be Lowe’s most successful on the south coast, netting 17 times and assisting nine as the Blues went on to finish in the play-offs as well as lifting the EFL Trophy at Wembley.
The experienced goalscorer went on to complete a move to Wigan in August 2019 before spending time with Bournemouth, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.
The 30-year-old featured twice for the Cherries in the Premier League and also has nine international caps to his name.
