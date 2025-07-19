Pompey forward Callum Lang has been the subject of a reported £2m failed bid by Preston North End

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on reports the Blues have rejected a bid from Championship rivals Preston North End for forward Callum Lang.

And they’re all saying the same thing - the £2m offer apparently made by the Deepdale outfit doesn’t even come close to their valuation of the player.

News of the supposed development has come from Football League World, who claim North End want to bolster their firepower for the forthcoming season with Liverpool-born Lang.

Pompey forward Callum Lang

After finishing last season in 20th place and with top-scorer Emil Riis no longer at the club following the expiration of his contract, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are in desperate need of additional attacking quality if they are to avoid a repeat of last term’s brush with relegation.

They have already brought in Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth, but clearly feel they need more if Saturday’s report from Football League World proves correct.

The News has, so far, been unable to substantiate the report.

In the meantime, Pompey supporters have been making their thoughts on the supposed bid clear. They believe it falls well short of an acceptable offer for a player who scored 10 Championship goals in 32 appearances last season.

They’ve also questioned why both the Blues and the player would even consider a move given Lang’s success at Fratton Park following his move from Wigan in January 2024.

Portsmouth fans’ react to PNE’s reported £2m bid for Callum Lang

Callum Lang scored 10 Championship goals for Pompey last season, despite missing 10 games with a hamstring injury | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Here’s what supporters have been saying on X following news of the reported failed bid.

@TonyAngus167377: He's easily worth 6-8 mill, but also, why would he want to go to a team who finished below us last season?

@KieranWoodward8: Callum Lang at least 5 in half/6M also being 26 he's hasn't even reached his prime

@RO8s: I should think they have! Four or five million at the very least, and anyway we would need to replace him, and furthermore, who on earth would want to move from Portsmouth to Preston???

@higgins97103: This bid does not even pay for one of his legs…. Legend.

@Clarkeyboy12345: I actually find the offer hilarious.

@c_d_b1: I understand if it was over 5 million but 2 million doesn’t get us what he gives us.

@MiltosOfficial: Insulting offer, they must be having a laugh.

@ashleybarfoot24: Surely we only sell if 1) PNE add at least about £3m to that and 2) because Callum wants to return to the NW. Otherwise it has to be a massive no.

@David_Winter123: He wouldn't go there, anyway it's a stepsideways at best, plus 2 million it would have to be around 7 to 10 in my eyes. Very important player that we have no reason to sell, plus he has said that he loves the club to much to leave so soon.

@Nealnil1962: At his age and form the price would be £6million.

@DanielE64141682: I think 5 mill would probably get him but don’t want him gone with effectively 2 years left.

@Michael09221755: Yeah slap a 5million price tag on him. That way Preston will be put off. Don't want him to be sold… especially if only for 2million. Worth more to us if he stays.

@W4360311523357: £2million?? if thats true thats a pathetic attempt.

@ConnPFC_: It’s not April fools yet.

@pfcleftie: That would be an insulting offer given what he showed he can do last season.

