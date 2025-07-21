Watch Pompey Talk - Callum Lang departure rumours, what Portsmouth CEO has said amid £2m Preston North End bid - plus forward's thought on Fratton Park future
Callum Lang’s situation at Pompey has been the subject of much speculation in recent days following a report that the Blues rejected a £2m bid for the forward from Championship rivals Preston North End.
Since then, The News has spoken to Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen about the rumour. We’ve also published Lang’s thoughts on his Fratton Park future - after the popular figure spoke to Neil Allen while on the club’s recent pre-season trip to Slovakia.
The News remains committed to getting to the bottom of a transfer story that has had the mjaority of the Fratton faithful talking and on tenterhooks.
In the meantime, here’s our latest Pompey Talk video which delves into the issue of Lang and his supposed Preston North End admirers.
