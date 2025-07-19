Pompey’s reported interest in American under-23 international Griffin Yow emerged at the beginning of July

Pompey’s reported interest in USA Olympian Griffin Yow hasn’t progressed.

That’s according to the fellow countryman who broke news of the Blues’ supposed interest in the right-winger, who currently plies his trade for KVC Westerlo in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.

Back on July 1, MLS and United States Men’s National Team ‘insider’ Tom Bogert claimed the Fratton Park side ‘wanted’ to sign the forward as he prepares to leave the Het Kuipje outfit this summer.

‘No official bid’ had been lodged for the American, who has 15 goals and 18 assists from his 61-game and three-year stay in the Belgian top-flight.

And although one ‘was expected’, the latest on an apparent move for £3.4m-rated Yow suggests any liking the Blues might have in the player remains in an admiration capacity only, for now.

Bogert provided his most recent update on Yow when he was pressed by a Pompey fan on any latest on the reported pursuit via X. In response, the American said: ‘Nothing unfortunately. Last I heard (weeks ago) was $$ was not close for fee or personal terms.’

Pompey want to strengthen right-wing

Matt Ritchie | Getty Images

The latest from Bogert comes after head coach John Mousinho said a new right-winger was next on his transfer window priority list.

The Blues, who have signed attacking-midfield pair Adrian Segecic and John Swift this summer, are on the lookout for a right-sided forward as Matt Ritchie prepares to leave the club.

Meanwhile, their need is further heightened by Harvey Blair’s ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury he picked up on the final day of last season.

Paddy Lane’s availability after he missed the second half of last term with a knee problem represents good news. But the right-wing role remains a key position the Blues want to strengthen.

Mousinho said: ‘I think there’s a couple of obvious gaps at the top end of the pitch on the right. That would definitely be an area we’d like to strengthen in.

‘We’ve also been speaking about the likes of Zak and Terry filling in the middle of the park, so the middle of park - they’re the obvious places.’

Griffin Yow: I’m ready for the next step

Yow’s stock has been steadily rising since making the switch from DC United to Westerlo in 2022.

And he’s clearly a player who wants to test himself at higher levels. Speaking to Goal.com in May, the winger said: ‘I'm someone who is always striving for more.

‘I don't just accept that this is my level. I feel good here, yes. I'm comfortable here, for sure, but I'm also someone who wants to reach the next step and challenge myself.

‘My goal is to play in the Champions League, to play in the World Cup, and to face these top-tier teams in the world. If a better situation comes, then yes, there would be no doubt in my mind, but it has to be a better situation. I'm ready for the next step, for sure, but it has to be the right one.’

